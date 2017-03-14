Murray man charged with possession of firearm, drugs

A Murray man appeared in 3rd District Court Monday after he was arrested following an incident near Delle earlier this month.

Christopher Nuttall, 24, is charged with third-degree felony possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nuttall was with a group of friends on Delle flats and their vehicle became stuck, according to a probable cause statement. Officers had met a group, also stuck on the flats, prior to Nuttall’s group who indicated they were using methamphetamine and shooting a handgun.

When law enforcement met with Nuttall, they asked about the handgun, which he said was under the seat in his truck, the statement said. Officers located a .25 caliber handgun under the seat with a single round in the chamber, which Nuttall indicated was due to the fact he had been firing the gun that night.

The probable cause statement indicated Nuttall did not have a concealed permit.

After questioning Nuttall and his friends, officers searched Nuttall’s vehicle and discovered a black plastic container containing crystal meth, heroin and related paraphernalia, the probable cause statement said. Two baggies of meth were also found in Nuttall’s pocket, as well as an additional bag in his waistband during a search at the Tooele County Detention Center.

Nuttall was placed in handcuffs and put in the officer’s truck for transport after the discovery of the methamphetamine and heroin, but he bailed from the truck, the statement said. The officer pursued him for about 60 yards before Nuttall tripped and fell on his shoulder.

It was later determined Nuttall broke his clavicle after he was transported to Mountain West Medical Center.

Nuttall is scheduled to appear in court again for a roll call hearing on March 28 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.