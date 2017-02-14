Musical ‘The Music Man’ set for Grantsville High stage

The Grantsville High School production of “The Music Man” features a cast of 65 students including 45 high school, 18 junior high and two elementary students, according to GHS drama teacher Jorden Cammack.

“Musicals are big productions with large casts, and this is the first musical I’ve directed here at Grantsville,” said Cammack. “I have a list of musicals that have been performed at Grantsville, and this one had not been performed here for several years.”

“The Music Man” features about 20 songs according to the playbill with dancing choreographed by Gwendelyn Salazar. Music and lyrics for the play were written by Meredith Wilson. Some of the songs include “Ya got trouble,” “Goodnight My Someone,” “Seventy Six Trombones,” “Pick-A-Little, Talk-A-Little,” “Shipoopi,” “Gary, Indiana” and “Till There Was You.”

“We finalized the cast just before Christmas break, and provided students with the music so they could begin learning it,” Cammack said. “We’ve rehearsed four days a week since school started in January.”

The play, based on a book by Franklin Lacey and Wilson, was first performed in 1957 and won a Tony award. A movie was produced in 1962 starring Robert Preston as Harold Hill and Shirley Jones as librarian Marian Paroo.

Lead roles in the GHS production of “The Music Man” feature Tristan Cholico as Hill and Madi Firth as Paroo.

“Both of them have voices with beautiful tonal quality,” Cammack said. “For a production like this, I look first of all for voice volumn. Volumn is huge, plus they need to be able to act.”

Cholic and Firth also had roles in last November’s GHS production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” according to Cammack.

Other major characters are played by Oakley Goodsell, Jacob DeHerrera, Lacy Linares, Kendyl Penney, Jason Matthews, Kimberlee Whitworth, Jaden Saair, Annie Schutz and Jake Banford.

Crew member include stage manager Kaylee Adams, assistant stage manager Neena Durfee, light board operator MacKenzie LaBadie, sound board operator Hallie Pellew, assistant sound board operator Ethan Kelsch and stage crew Tyese Burton and Austin Farr.

Cammack is in her first year as a teacher at GHS; she previously taught for seven year at Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High School.

The setting for “The Music Man” is River City, Iowa in 1912. There’s trouble in River City when smooth-talking con man Harold Hill arrives in the small tight-knit town. He expects to dupe its residents with his elaborate moneymaking scheme, according to stageagent.com. As he struggles to keep his scheme afloat, he becomes attached to the townspeople and especially librarian Marian Paroo.

The show opens on Thursday and runs Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. The production begins at 7:30 p.m. each night. Prices are $7 adults, $6 students and $5 children ages 12 and under.