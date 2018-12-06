Musical ‘White Christmas’ on stage at church dinner theatre

Tickets are selling fast for The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre production of “White Christmas,” according to theatre owner Macae Wanberg.

The musical, which features songs by Irving Berlin, runs Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday shows include dinner, and Monday’s performance is a show with no dinner. A Saturday matinee is already sold out.

“This is the first time we’ve tried a musical at Christmastime,” Wanberg said. “Musicals generally take more time to prepare because of the music and choreography, on top of the dramatics.

“The cast and production staff both have really worked together to help this happen, and I’m sure the audience will be pleased with the result,” Wanberg added. “Tap dancing and jazz music are always a treat.”

The play is based on the 1954 American musical film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.

“I knew our audiences would be excited to to see this stage version of the film they love and remember, but I didn’t expect to start selling out so quickly,” Wanberg said.

Corbin Mander plays the role of Phil Davis who was played by Danny Kaye in the movie.

“Working on the play has been a blast. Our cast is so great so it’s been a really fun experience,” Mander said.

Corbin’s wife, Amy, plays the role of Martha Watson.

“We made it a point to watch the movie again after we were cast in the play,” Mander said. “My character is so much fun to play because he is so happy and carefree about life. Danny Kaye was amazing in the role and I hope my performance would make him proud.”

Other lead actors include Phil Smith as Bob Wallace, the part played by Crosby. Amber Scott plays Betty Haynes, Misti Smith plays Judy Haynes and Kelly Wanberg plays Gen. Henry Waverly.

The centerpiece of the film is the title song “White Christmas.” The song was first used in the 1942 film “Holiday Inn,” which won that film an Oscar for Best Original Song. The song “Count Your Blessings” also earned an Oscar nomination.

Friday’s dinner is catered by Panda Express Buffet, and Saturday’s dinner will be provided by Costa Vida Taco Bar.

Dinner show tickets are $20 per person. Monday is show only and ticket prices are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for children ages 4-12.

Doors open half an hour before the show. To reserve tickets and pay at the door call or text 435-241-8131.

The Old Grantsville Church is located at 297 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.