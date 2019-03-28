Musician jazzed to perform at Grantsville Sociable

Professional singer, trumpet player, pianist and music educator Christine Fawson will perform with three other band members from 8-10 p.m. Saturday in the hospitality room at the Grantsville Sociable.

Fawson is the daughter of Gary and Janet Fawson of Grantsville.

Fawson will also perform her original composition “Homecoming” as a duo with a bass player at each Sociable program during the day.

“My parents always talk about the Sociable every year. It just worked out this year that I was able to come,” said Fawson, who resides with her husband, Ross Hill, and daughter, Kergan, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ross Hill also works as a professional trumpet player.

Fawson is known for her sultry vocals and virtuosic control of the trumpet.

Throughout her life, she’s forged a dominating path through jazz and commercial entertainment, and has sculpted the minds of aspiring artists for over 20 years, according to www.christinefawson.com.

“I was born in California, the youngest of five children, and then at some point when I was 3 or 4, we moved to Grantsville for my dad to try out some businesses,” Fawson said. “He started a mobile home park and did some other things. Then, after a couple of years, we moved back to California. So I did go to preschool here.”

Gary and Janet Fawson returned to Grantsville in 1999. Christine Fawson attended BYU-Hawaii and then Berklee School of Music in Boston. She began teaching at Berklee at age 23 and spent 14 years there as an associate professor in the Brass department. While living in Boston for 20 years, she performed at concerts throughout the world.

Downbeat Magazine celebrated Fawson as “A distinctive performer with compelling dynamism.”

She was awarded third place in the 2017 International Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition.

“I’m mostly known for my vocals, but spend most of my practice time with the trumpet,” she said. “I’ve been singing my whole life ever since I went to Primary. My family is musical and we would sing harmony with my mom. I would boss around my siblings telling them what notes they needed to sing. I had to be in charge.”

She said, “When I was 10 in the sixth grade, I picked up the trumpet because everybody in my family was playing some type of instrument. I don’t know, maybe I liked it because it was loud. I picked it up right away and basically it’s been my ticket to earning a living.

“I’ve played a lot of great rooms and concert halls from New York City to Japan to Germany, all over. But, you know, for me it’s all about the music. It’s deeply personal,” she said.

For a 10-year period and before she gave birth to Kergan, she played with three different bands and “hit a lot of stages,” Fawson said. For now, she’s happy in New Mexico.

“My father instilled in me that you can do anything. We decided we wanted to move, we were getting sick of the city, so we quit our awesome jobs and moved,” Fawson said. “It’s been great, and we’re closer to mom and dad. Plus, I can still travel to where I need to be. It always comes back to the music; it keeps me motivated. When I put time into the music it gives back. I get gigs … the phone rings.”

Fawson has produced four albums. Her latest release, “Christine Fawson Sings Jazz,” features contemporary adaptations of favorite selections from the American Songbook.

She said her quartet will include herself, a drummer, piano player and bass player.

“We’ll be doing Cole Porter, American Songbook, Gershwin, the standards . … But it will be jazz. We’ll be swingin’,” she said.