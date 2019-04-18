MWMC ‘Great Utah Shakeout’ Drill

The most likely significant disaster to hit Tooele County would be a major earthquake. On Thursday morning, Mountain West Medical Center staff participated in the Great Utah ShakeOut to simulate what could happen if an earthquake hits and how they would need to respond.
During the scenario, hospital staff treated patients with simulated injuries from a hypothetical magnitude 6.2 earthquake with a 5.8 magnitude aftershock. An earthquake of magnitude 5 can cause considerable damage, while a magnitude 6 earthquake can cause severe damage.
The Great Utah ShakeOut, which more than a million people participated in statewide, encourages schools, businesses and private citizens to create emergency plans and to drop to the floor, get under a table or solid surface, and hold on — the recommend actions in an earthquake.
For more information about the Great Utah ShakeOut or to sign up to participate in future editions of the event, visit shakeout.org/utah.
