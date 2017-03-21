MWMC Women’s Expo event to feature Sheila Hamilton

Sheila Hamilton, who grew up in Tooele, will kick off this year’s Mountain West Medical Center Spring Women’s Expo and will speak on the subject of mental illness.

The five-time Emmy-winning journalist from Portland, Oregon, began her broadcasting career at KTVX in Salt Lake City. She moved to Portland in 1992, and currently co-hosts a popular radio morning talk show.

“I loved growing up in Tooele and have a fond regard for the people who live there,” Hamilton said. “As a family, we were really active in rodeo; I loved to ride horses, and we hunted. I was a cheerleader and a member of the ShaRonns.”

Hamilton’s speech will begin at 10 a.m. at Tooele High School’s auditorium, and is titled “Mental Illness Does Not Discriminate.”

She is the author of a 2015 book, “All the Things We Never Knew: Chasing the Chaos of Mental Illness.”

According to sheilahamilton.com, the book retells how Hamilton’s husband’s mental illness unfolded before her. As Hamilton put together the puzzle, it was too late, and her partner took his life within just six weeks of a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. It left his 9-year-old daughter and Sheila to recover from profound grief.

“The main thing I want to stress is just how necessary it is for us to start thinking about mental health disorders; we need to drop the stigma associated with it,” she said. “If we know the signs and symptoms, we will be better prepared to help a person. I didn’t recognize it with my husband because he was a high-functioning person.”

A September article in thestir.cafemom.com tells that when Hamilton met her late husband, he possessed a charming, but eccentric personality. He was also prone to lies, fits of rage, and sadness. Eventually, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In an October 2015 article in the “The Oregonian,” Hamilton was asked how she felt about talking publicly about her husband’s suicide.

“I wasn’t that reluctant because I felt like the secrecy and shame that he felt about talking about his illness was part of what really perpetuates the illness,” she said. “ … If he’d been able to say ‘I feel so depressed. I can’t move. I feel frozen,’ it could have been so helpful. I want to say to people ‘I went through this. You might be going through it. If you can talk to somebody about it, I guarantee you’re going to feel better.’”

Miss Tooele City Morgan Hinton will introduce Hamilton on Saturday.

“I’ve had some deep depression and anxiety myself and have learned some coping skills to deal with it,” Hinton said.

“My biggest suggestion for people suffering from depression is to let people help you, whether that means seeing a counselor, or opening up to your parents,” Hinton said. “When you feel you have the support of others, it becomes less difficult. I used to see a counselor every two weeks and was suicidal at one point. If I wouldn’t have received help there is no way I would have run for Miss Tooele City.”

Tickets to the expo are $15 and may be purchased at MWMC’s volunteer desk during business hours using cash, check or credit card, or with credit card by calling 435-843-3600 ext. 0 — tickets may be mailed or held at Will Call.

Doors open at 9:15 a.m. at Tooele High School with Hamilton’s speech scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served in the Commons Area of the school. The event will continue until 2 p.m. with displays in the hallways offering helpful information, health screenings, retail, chair massages and more.