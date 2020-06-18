My superhero dad

‘I don’t know if we would be the people we are today without each other.’ ♦

In honor of Father’s Day being this Sunday, I knew I had to share this quote pertaining to fathers by Billy Graham. How could I not?

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.”

From the second I breathed my first breath; I was a daddy’s girl. Perhaps this is because when I was a newborn, my father took care of me basically by himself, or perhaps it was because God put him on this earth solely to be my best friend, or so the little girl in me thought.

As I continued to grow and develop as a young child, my dad and I were inseparable, that is when he wasn’t working his butt off for his business that he built from the ground up.

He was my very own superhero that would return from work each day exhausted, barely able to stand up, but still had a smile on his face when he saw me.

The superhero that despite his own challenges managed to devote every second of free time making sure I grew up wise, strong, and full of life.

I was my dad’s flashlight holder and little girl.

I was his shopping buddy and only confidante at times, and he was mine.

Even though my dad and I went through some extremely hard times, he was always my rock. Honestly, I think that is why our relationship is so good today, because we went through the same struggles. I don’t know if we would be the people we are today without each other.

During my childhood, my dad instilled important lessons and values in me constantly. I swear he could create a dozen life lessons out of any situation and he still does to this day. When I became a teenager, his constant analogies about life made me roll my eyes but I still listened, even if only half heartedly sometimes — sorry dad. Now I listen with full intent.

When I was 19, I moved out of my dad’s house and set out on my own journey of freedom and adulthood.

After I moved out, I became sad because I didn’t see my dad every single day. I missed watching TV with him during dinner, and I missed our constant deep chats about anything and everything, but what I missed the most was having a sense of safety and security that only a good father could bring.

I’ve never thought about it until now, but I’m sure he was sad to see me go, even though I only live about 20 minutes away.

You know what? I bet it was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do but he knew that a good father was one that gives his daughter the space to grow when it’s time.

Now, fast forward two years and I am getting married in just over a month. It means the world to me that my dad gave his blessing to a my good-hearted guy.

I think the transition to me being married will be difficult for both of us, but I know my dad will always be there whenever I need him.

Now, I would like to say that my dad is the best father figure in the world, and to me he is, but I know there are other amazing fathers out there who sacrifice everything for their children.

I just want to say, thank you dad, and thank you to all the father figures who have done their best. You make the world go ‘round.

I love this quote: “Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad.”

I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without my father. Happy Father’s Day to all the great dad’s out there!