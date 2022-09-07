Name of domestic violence murder victim released

The name of a Tooele woman who was killed by her husband in their apartment has been released.

Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed by her husband, 36-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson, on the evening of Aug. 18 at Settlement Canyon Apartments in Tooele.

Patterson was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center just after 5 a.m. on Aug. 19 after Tooele City Police found his deceased wife in an apartment located at 870 S. 1050 West in Tooele.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment around 6:45 p.m on Aug. 18.

When they arrived, they found an unconscious female unresponsive and not breathing in the apartment bathroom between the toilet and the bathtub, according to a probable cause statement filed in the Third District Court by a Tooele City Police detective.

While officers were on scene, Michael Patterson called 911 and told them he had shot his wife and notified dispatch of where he was located.

The man was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on homicide charges.

Upon searching the area where Michael Patterson’s vehicle was located, officers found the victim’s cell phone, a firearm, and a magazine in the surrounding area.

The casing matched the bullets in the magazine.

Neighbors at the crime scene told police that they had heard screaming at the time of the incident.

They heard from a nine-year-old boy at the apartment complex that his mom was in the bathroom and wasn’t moving.

When the neighbors entered the residence, they found the victim and called 911, according to the statement.

Those who think they are in a domestic violence situation should call 911 or the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

“Call us if you’re able to do so safely. Let us make sure you are safe,” Det. Colby Bentley said.

A gofundme has been set up in the victim’s honor. To find the fundraiser, search “Porchia” on the website.

“There are a lot of different resources available now,” Bentley continued. “I know just here at the police department, we have our domestic violence advocate that can help people with housing or temporary shelter, food, or anything like that.”