Nancy Ann Murray Dickerson, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, surrounded by those who love her.

Nancy was born Oct. 11, 1939, in Tooele to Lloyd Ellis Murray and Barbara Alice Frazier Murray, the oldest of eight children. She lived her entire life in Tooele County, growing up in Tooele and then moving to Grantsville after she married David Dickerson in 1957. She attended Tooele High School where she excelled in her studies. Nancy worked for many years at Mantes Chevrolet and Tooele Supply Company. She also worked as a substitute teacher and as a bus aide for the preschool and was still recognized regularly by the students she interacted with through time.

Nancy had many interests. She loved sports and was an avid swimmer throughout her life. She also enjoyed playing recreational softball and watching sports as well. She greatly enjoyed reading and doing puzzles and she was an amazing artist. Most of all, Nancy was her proudest in serving others. She helped many family members, neighbors and friends throughout her life. She also devoted much of her life in service to the church, doing extraction, cleaning churches, and helping with church sports.

Family was extremely important to David and Nancy and they dedicated a huge amount of their life to them. Their home and garden were always open to everyone.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Jim) Young; three granddaughters: Tiffany Effros, Misty Sarachman and Chelsey (James) Cox; and six great-grandchildren: Chase Roberts, Riley Sarachman, Trinity Effros, Kayla Cox, Nathan Sarachman and Jameson Cox. In addition, she had three special nephews whom she considered as grandsons: Tim (Paulette) Madsen, Mark (Tawni) Madsen and Kirk (Ashley) Madsen. She is also survived by her siblings: Roger (Janice) Murray, Dan (Deniece, deceased) Murray, Dave (Gwen) Murray, Kim (Linda) Murray, Dennis (Marsha) Murray, Christine (Chuck) Holland and Cindy (Wayne) Madsen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, and her son, Bob.

A viewing for Nancy will be held at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main Street, Tooele, on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Clark Second Ward, 81 N. Church St., Grantsville, Utah, preceded by a viewing an hour prior at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Grantsville City Cemetery.