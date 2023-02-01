Nancy Morgan

Nancy Robertson Morgan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Jan. 29, 2023, in Santaquin, Utah. She was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Price, Utah, daughter of Dean Gardner Robertson and Helen Beth Waterman, the second of eight children. She grew up in Price, graduated from Carbon High School and later attended Brigham Young University, graduating with a teaching certificate and bachelor’s degree in English along with a minor in music.

She married her high school sweetheart Joseph Morgan III on Dec. 12, 1968, in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity and they were married for 42 years before his passing from cancer. After she and Joe finished school, they relocated their family to Dugway, Utah, where they raised their children. They lived there for 33 years before relocating to Oakley, Utah.

She was a committed and dedicated mother, and she will be remembered especially for her wonderful homemaking skills and her musical talents, including her angelic singing voice. She participated in several musical productions throughout her life as a soloist. In addition to teaching piano and vocal students, she taught her children to sing musical harmony from an early age and each was encouraged to learn a musical instrument. Education was important to her and she encouraged them to be good students; all of her children graduated from college and many have earned graduate degrees.

Nancy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served diligently in many church callings, among which were Young Women’s President, Stake Young Women’s Camp Director, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher, and choir director. She raised her children as faithful members of the church: all eight children served as missionaries.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her daughter Melanie Bowen (Cody), her sister Karen McKenzie (Jeff), and three grandchildren. She is survived by her children Michael Joseph Morgan (Shellie), Daniel Clarkson Morgan (Ann), Marcie Tirrell (Craig), Mark Robertson Morgan, Matthew David Morgan (Kelie), Jonathan Jacob Morgan (Vanessa), Melissa Clark (Brent); and siblings Robby Robertson, Rita Robertson, Michele Robertson, Helen Robertson, Scott Robertson, and Mark Robertson. She had a total of 30 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the LDS Chapel, 3038 N. State Rd. 32, Marion, Utah. Viewings will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin, Utah, and just before the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the same location as the funeral. Interment will be at North Bench Cemetery, Oakley, Utah. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.