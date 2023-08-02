Nathan Spenser to perform at Fridays on Vine

Utah-based singer Nathan Spenser will perform on the evening of Friday, Aug. 4 during Tooele City’s Fridays on Vine concert series.

The concert will take place at the Aquatic Center Park, on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending should bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

Prior and during the concert, Apollo Burger will be on site selling hamburgers. There will also be a shaved ice truck at the park.

Spenser started singing and writing songs when he was young.

“I was in the elementary school voice choir,” Spenser said. “I was really fortunate to have parents who were supportive of me and music. I started taking piano lessons in fourth or fifth grade and I got my first guitar when I was 15. The rest is history.”

Spenser, now 35, sings at night and sells real estate during the day.

“I got the music bug at such a young age and somewhere down the river, it turns into your lifestyle,” Spenser said.

Spenser performs at many different functions and locations including ski resorts, casinos, bars, restaurants, and events.

Since January, he has performed at over 150 locations in Utah and the surrounding states. He typically performs around three to six times a week.

During his shows, he performs what he calls “golden oldies,” which include popular songs from the 1950’s and 1960’s. He enjoys singing rock and roll, the blues, and classic country music too. He also sings some original songs.

“I started writing my own songs as a teenager and I still perform some of the tunes I was performing at a young age,” he said. “I perform heartfelt songs that are inspired by the places I travel, people I’ve met, love, the world, and my family. I think there’s something for everyone sentimentally in the tunes I write.”

Spenser has four albums and plans to record a solo album.

He plans to play the guitar, harmonica, and mandolin, and layer different harmonies against his own voice.

“I’m getting pretty excited to get back into the studio lately,” he said.

Spenser rotates through different musicians who accompany him during his performances.

“I have a really wonderful pool of musicians I work with,” Spenser said. “It depends on who is available.”

This will be his first performance in Tooele.

“I have a really fun band lined up for Fridays on Vine,” Spenser said. “I have a traditional rock and roll band format. I’m going to be playing acoustic guitar and singing too … I think it will be a pretty rockin’ set. I’m excited to extend into a new community and meet a lot of new, friendly faces.”

Spenser wants to encourage members of the community to attend his performance.

“My performance will be family-friendly,” Spenser said. “The music we play will be exciting and attractive for young kids all the way up to the elderly … This will be a night for everyone. Don’t you dare miss it.”

To learn more about Spenser or listen to his music, please visit reverbnation.com/nathanspenserrevue.