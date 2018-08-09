National Night Out Fun

Law enforcement agencies from around Tooele County joined forces with residents to share a message of crime prevention awareness for National Night Out at Dow James Park Tuesday evening.

First responders, from Wendover police to the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, were on hand to discuss personal safety, answer community questions and give out goodies like popsicles and stickers.

National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to boost relationships between police and the community, support local anti-crime initiatives and let criminals know neighborhoods are organized against crime, according to a news release from the Tooele City Police Department.