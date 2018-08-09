Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Brody Bunting gets a feel for being behind the wheel of Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Valdez’s patrol car.
  • CJ and Sabrina Shuemaker hold the Jaws of Life at the Grantsville Fire booth during Tuesday nights National Night Out Event at Dow James Park in Tooele City Tuesday night.
  • Sergeant Rhonda Fields wears a bite suit during a K9 demonstration.
  • Members of the public get an upclose look at an AirMed helicopter.

August 9, 2018
National Night Out Fun

Law enforcement agencies from around Tooele County joined forces with residents to share a message of crime prevention awareness for National Night Out at Dow James Park Tuesday evening. 

First responders, from Wendover police to the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, were on hand to discuss personal safety, answer community questions and give out goodies like popsicles and stickers. 

National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to boost relationships between police and the community, support local anti-crime initiatives and let criminals know neighborhoods are organized against crime, according to a news release from the Tooele City Police Department. 

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin

