National Weather Service issues high wind warning for parts of Tooele County

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, western Millard and Juab counties and southwest Utah.

The warning tells residents of these areas to expect winds from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts of up to 65 mph, from 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 through 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

The winds are expected to decrease overnight on Friday and early Saturday morning, but they are expected to pick up again on Saturday morning, according to the warning.

The high winds may move loose debris, damage property, and chase power outages, warns the NWS.

High profile vehicles, especially on I-80 from Wendover to Salt Lake City and on US Route 50 from the Nevada border to Delta, may find travel difficult. Along with high winds, areas of blowing dust may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility.

The NWS advises that people secure any loose objects that could be blown around by the wind.

If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, the NWS recommends pulling off the pavement as far as possible. Drivers should stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not use the brake pedal while parked to avoid other vehicles approaching from behind using your brake lights as a guide and possibly crashing into your parked vehicle.

If drivers can’t leave the roadway, they should proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights, according to the NWS.

The warning expires on June 18 at 10 p.m.