Native American made jewelry available in Tooele

Fallen Sky Stone features jewelry and artifacts ♦

Jon and Tracy Gossett chose Balck Friday to debut their Native American Jewelry and artifacts store in Tooele City’s historic downtown.

Fallen Sky Stone opened up at 15. N. Main Street on the day after Thanksgiving.

“We had a tremendous response,” said Jon Gossett.

So much so that Gossett said he was getting worried about running low on product to sell on the store’s first day.

The Gossett’s have been wholesale buying Native American jewelry for years and selling it online, Jon said.

“Tracy and I have always loved turquoise jewelry, and have been buying direct from Native Americans from the Southwest, including southern Utah for years,” he said. “Now you can find what you have been looking for from within the Four Corners of our beautiful showroom.”

Native Americans refer to turquoise as the “fallen sky stone”. It has been valued for its beauty, spiritual and life giving qualities for over 7000 years, according to Jon Gossett.

“We hand select turquoise jewelry from the finest silversmiths in the Southwest,” Jon said.

Everything in the store is made by Native Americans and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

“Nothing from China here,” he said.

Gossett said opening the store was a natural extension of their online business; he already owned the building.

Gossett invested in the building 12 years ago and restored it. The building includes 17 N. Main Street, which he rents to Mattresses by Appointment.

A former restaurant, Jon Gossett pointed out marks on the wall of the building where booths were attached at one time. He also described discovering the brick on the south wall after chiseling away a covering of material.

Jon Gossett is a tileworks contractor and his handiwork can be seen in the store’s entryway from Main Street and in the restroom.

“Come stop by, say hi and be blown away at our gorgeous inventory,” Jon Gossett said

Gift Cards available for Christmas. Fallen Sky Stone can be reached at 801 856-7548 or on Facebook at Fallen Sky Stone.