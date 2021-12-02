Ned Sterling Critchlow passed away the morning of Nov. 28, 2021, from complications due to COVID. Ned was born May 5, 1954, the fourth of nine children, to Lyle and Martha Critchlow, in Ogden, Utah. Ned was a truck driver by trade working at Dugway Proving Ground, then later at Tooele Army Depot until his retirement in June 2019. After retiring Ned worked with Gary Weyland as a “Jack of All Trades” for Sandy’s rental properties. Ned also happily assisted other local real estate agents with repairs or whatever was needed to close a deal. Ned said he never really retired, he just changed bosses. He truly enjoyed helping anyone.

Ned’s greatest loves were his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors with family. His greatest joy was hunting with his sons and grandsons. Every year Ned put in for the limited entry elk hunt, yet even with 21 points, he never did draw out. Last year, Steven finally drew out and the big elk trip of a lifetime was on. Despite the cold, snow, and wind, Steven, Brian, and Ned spent a week hunting and finally Steven got his elk. That was when the real worked started. Days were spent processing and packaging “Dandy” (Brian named him). Ned loved every minute of this trip.

Ned loved chariot racing with his dad and brothers. The best of times were spent at the Golden Spike with Larry watching the teams racing. Ned loved the winner’s circle, however for Ned the best day at the tracks was when his younger brother Nathan, and every horse and person, got home safe and sound. Ned delighted in growing his garden. Keeping the deer from eating his prize pumpkin was a challenge he relished. He adored hunting with his beloved dog Beau, and his spoiled little black wiener dog Bella.

Ned and Sandy made a priority of blending their two families into one close group of siblings. Ned is survived by his wife Sandy; sons Brian (Natalie) Critchlow, Lonnie Critchlow, Mark Critchlow, and Steven (Kristie) Brown; daughters Kristy (Jason) Clark, Dixie (Albert) Boulard, and Andrea Brown. Ned had thirteen grandkids: Lindzee, Tanner, Megan, Austin, Haleigh, Damien, Erikah, Kaiden, Stevie, Cooper, Jesse, Andrew, and Alexandria; as well as twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Nolan, Neil (Diane), Norris, Neldon (Teri), Nathan (Teddie), and Nyle (Jennifer) Critchlow; as well as many nieces, nephews, and so many cherished friends.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Martha Critchlow, sister Becky Goodman, brother Norm Critchlow, his grandson Trever Boulard, and his in-laws Poppy and Loretta Ott.

Until we meet again, my love, you will never be forgotten. You will be missed beyond words. I promise I’ll take care of the dogs. Remember that I love you.

A viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 a.m. with a prior visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at Tate Mortuary. A livestream of the service will be available at: my.gather.app/remember/ned-critchlow.