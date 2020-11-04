Nelson and Sagers headed back to state House

It looks like both of Tooele County’s incumbent state House of Representative members will return to the state Legislature in 2021.

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, fended off a Democratic opponent with election night results showing Sagers with 63% of the vote.

His Democractic challenger, Stormy Simon, pulled down 37% of the vote in House District #21.

The entire boundary of House District #21 is in Tooele County. It includes Tooele City, Pine Canyon and part of Stansbury Park.

Sagers has represented state House District #21 since he first won election in 2010.

In the race for House District #68, Rep. Merill Nelson, R-Grantsville, received 74% of the district wide vote on election night. Hs Democratic opponent, Amiee Finster received 17% of the vote. Constitution Party candidate Kirk Person held 9% of the vote.

House District 68 includes the parts of Tooele County not in House District 21 along with Millard County and parts of Juab, Utah and Beaver counties.

Nelson has served as the representative for House District #68 since he was first elected in 2012.

Nelson received 71% of Tooele County’s votes reported on election night.