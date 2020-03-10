Nelson announces re-election bid for House District 68

Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, has announced that he will seek one more two-year term representing House District 68 in the Utah Legislature.

The district includes Millard County and parts of Tooele, Juab, Utah and Beaver counties. Nelson has served in the position since elected in 2012. He served previously from 1991 to 1992.

Nelson works in constitutional law at the Salt Lake law firm Kirton McConkie.

“I grew up in a large family in Grantsville, learned to work doing the daily farm chores and paper routes, served a Spanish mission in California, and graduated in Agricultural Economics before attending the BYU Law School,” Nelson said in a press release.

Nelson and his wife of 40 years, Karen Olpin, are parents of five children and have 13 grandchildren.

“I serve to help preserve our freedoms and values for future generations,” Nelson said.

Nelson passed the landmark Article V resolution that made Utah the 14th state to call for a convention of states to propose constitutional amendments restoring federalism in America. He has sponsored other legislation to protect families and children and to preserve the proper separation of powers in state government. Nelson works closely with state and local leaders to ensure quality education, improve transportation, and support individual freedoms, according to the press release.

“The best government is as limited and local as possible,” Nelson said. “For the most part, we don’t need more laws — we just need to maintain a framework for people to live free, to work, to be safe, and to enjoy their families and communities.”

Nelson said his future legislative priorities include monitoring the new education funding model, improving transportation to handle rapidly growing population, and a fair drawing of legislative districts following this year’s decennial census.

“I want to ensure that each area of our current district is fairly represented in the new legislative districts,” Nelson said. “My number one goal is to maintain strong representation of rural Utah in the Legislature.”

Nelson pledges to continue working hard to respond to constituent emails and phone calls addressing concerns with state law.

“I feel humbled and privileged to carry the trust of representing the good people of this district in the Legislature,” he said.