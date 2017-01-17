Nelson to file legislative bill to keep Rush Valley aquifer safe from SITLA’s plans

One Tooele County legislator has a plan to stop the School and Institutional Land Trust Administration from grabbing 1.9 billion gallons of water a year from Rush Valley.

Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, has requested a bill be prepared for the 2017 legislative session titled, “Public Water Supplier Modifications.”

Nelson said the bill’s intent is to stop SITLA from acquiring an enormous amount of water rights from Rush Valley’s aquifer.

“The bill will prevent SITLA from qualifying as a public water supplier,” he said.

SITLA surprised Rush Valley ranchers, farmers and landowners in 2016 when it filed applications with the Division of Water Rights for rights to 6,000 acre-feet of water per year in Rush Valley.

SITLA claimed the water is needed for future residential and light industrial development on its 19,000 acres of land in Rush Valley.

Rush Valley ranchers protested the water rights applications by SITLA. They have expressed concerns that water levels in their wells are already dropping and taking a longer time to recharge.

In addition to the water supplier modification legislation, Nelson will also sponsor bills to amend the judicial nominating process, strengthen protection for the Great Salt Lake’s industries, establish standards for redistricting in 2020, support a proposed U.S. Constitutional amendment to reign in federal executive authority, and a call for a convention to amend the constitution of the United States.

Nelson wants to strip authority from the Governor’s Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice to set criteria for the selection of judges.

“It’s a violation of separation of powers,” he said. “The Legislature has already set criteria for prospective justices in state statute.”

Nelson also wants to upgrade the Great Salt Lake Advisory Council to commission status.

A commission would have representation from the Legislature and have more power to influence policy, he said.

“I’m interested in protecting our county’s industries that depend on the Great Salt Lake — like salt, magnesium, and titanium production and brine shrimping,” Nelson said.

Nelson is the sponsor of a legislative resolution supporting an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that is sponsored by Utah Congressman Rob Bishop.

Bishop’s proposed constitutional amendment would allow two-thirds of the states’ Legislatures to overturn any federal executive order, rule, regulation, other regulatory action, or administrative ruling.

In a separate resolution, Nelson is asking for Utah’s Legislature to join with other state Legislatures in calling for a convention to propose amendments the U.S. Constitution.

Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows for two-thirds of the state Legislatures to call for a convention to propose amendments the U.S. Constitution. This amendment would still need to be ratified by two-thirds of the state Legislatures.

So far eight state Legislatures have passed legislation calling for an Article V convention. A total of 34 are needed to convene the convention, according to Nelson.

Nelson’s resolution would limit the convention to considering amendments to limit restraints on federal spending, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for federal positions.

Following the 2020 decennial U.S. Census, the state Legislature will redraw boundaries for Congressional, state school board, state Senate, and state House of Representative districts.

A resolution Nelson has drafted for the 2017 legislative session will establish standards for the redistricting process.

Nelson’s proposed criteria includes complying with state and federal constitutions, and creating districts that are equal in population, contiguous and reasonably compact.

The resolution would also allow for small deviations in population to keep counties and municipalities intact, where practicable.

Nelson’s resolution also requires that when counties are combined into single districts to be connected by a commonly used road.

The resolution also contains a population-based formula for distributing legislative districts among counties that do not have enough population to create a district wholly within the county.

The Utah Legislature convenes on Capitol Hill Jan. 23 and will conclude March 9.