Neva Mayree Cate

Feb. 10, 1934 to March 8, 2023
Neva, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and aunt who delighted in family and in Jesus and who was one of the original founders of Cornerstone Baptist Church and adored their fellowship; had a peaceful smile on her face as she shared her joy and excitement while passing. “It’s going to get better, 100% better,” she said on her deathbed. “We are going to keep growing and growing, and growing.”
A poem from her Daughter Edith
Our mother so loving & kind
Always loved us oh so fine
She taught us of God’s great gift
Of Jesus’ love & all His grace
Our mother had hard times
But did her best at those times
We weren’t always easy on her
Still she loved us, that’s for sure
Our mother is with Jesus this we know
For the Bible tells us so
We will miss always seeing her
But we’ll be with her that’s for sure
Until we pass, or until the rapture
We will simply say….
See you later alligator
After awhile crocodile
She is survived by her four children Christine, Robert, Karen, and Edith, and their children who made Neva a grandmother 15 times over, a great-grandmother 24 times over and a great-great-grandmother two times over; as well as her 91-year-old sister Eleta and her two children who made her a great-aunt seven times over.