Neva Mayree Cate

Feb. 10, 1934 to March 8, 2023

Neva, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and aunt who delighted in family and in Jesus and who was one of the original founders of Cornerstone Baptist Church and adored their fellowship; had a peaceful smile on her face as she shared her joy and excitement while passing. “It’s going to get better, 100% better,” she said on her deathbed. “We are going to keep growing and growing, and growing.”

A poem from her Daughter Edith

Our mother so loving & kind

Always loved us oh so fine

She taught us of God’s great gift

Of Jesus’ love & all His grace

Our mother had hard times

But did her best at those times

We weren’t always easy on her

Still she loved us, that’s for sure

Our mother is with Jesus this we know

For the Bible tells us so

We will miss always seeing her

But we’ll be with her that’s for sure

Until we pass, or until the rapture

We will simply say….

See you later alligator

After awhile crocodile

She is survived by her four children Christine, Robert, Karen, and Edith, and their children who made Neva a grandmother 15 times over, a great-grandmother 24 times over and a great-great-grandmother two times over; as well as her 91-year-old sister Eleta and her two children who made her a great-aunt seven times over.