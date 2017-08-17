Nevada man charged with aggravated assault, robbery

A Nevada man will make another appearance in 3rd District Court after he was arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred in Wendover in June.

Justice Santistevan, 22, of Pine Valley, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, three counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor theft.

Wendover City police were dispatched to Motel 6 around 6:55 a.m. on June 31 on reports of a robbery that occurred in front of the Family Dollar, according to a probable cause statement. An officer made contact with the two male victims, who said they were robbed by an unidentified male wearing a red tanktop.

The victims said the assailant attacked them from behind while they were walking past the Family Dollar on their way to their motel room, the statement said. Their attacker pulled out a knife to threaten them, and threw one of the victims on the ground and choked them until they could hardly breathe, they said.

The assailant also threatened the victims he would hurt them with a gang of friends from the Aryan Brotherhood, according to the statement.

The victims told police they gave their attacker $40 in cash but refused when he demanded their cell phones so he left.

After the robbery, the victims spoke with a manager at the motel, who identified their attacker as likely being Santistevan, based on their description of a blond man in a red tanktop, the statement said. The manager said Santistevan wanders the area round the Dollar Store and is a known drug user.

Officers showed the victims a photograph line-up of men matching the general description of Santistevan, in their early 20s with similar complexion and features, including Santistevan, the statement said. Both victims identified Santistevan as the person who robbed them.

Wendover City police located Santistevan on July 19 and arrested him in connection with the aggravated robbery.

Santistevan made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on July 31. Bail was set at $25,000 cash only and was appointed an attorney. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.