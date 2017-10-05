Nevada man killed in I-80 auto crash

A Mesquite, Nevada man died in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 late Wednesday evening, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Steve Tran, 45, was driving east on I-80 in the area of milepost 60 when he veered off the left shoulder of the road, according to UHP. Tran overcorrected to the right, coming back across both eastbound lanes and into the ditch, where the vehicle rolled twice.

Tran was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, UHP said. He was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, there was no sign of speed or impairment in the crash, according to UHP.