Nevada man pleads guilty after district court case dismissed

A Nevada man facing felony assault and robbery charges had his district court case dismissed and sent to the Tooele County Justice Court on Tuesday.

Justice Santistevan, 23, of Pine Valley, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, three counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor theft. Those charges were dismissed and the case released by 3rd District Court Judge Robert Adkins on Tuesday.

In Tooele County Justice Court, Santistevan was charged with misdemeanor theft and he pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday. Tooele County Justice Court Judge John Mack Dow sentenced Santistevan to 90 days in the Tooele County Detention Center with credit for time served.

Due to the time served, Santistevan was released from jail and the case was closed during the same appearance Tuesday.

In the probable cause statement from Wendover City police, two victims claimed Santistevan pulled a knife on them at the Family Dollar and threw one of the victims on the ground, choking them around 6:55 a.m. on June 31. The victims told police they gave Santistevan $40 in cash and he left after they refused to give up their cell phones.

Wendover City police showed the victims a photograph line-up of men matching Santistevan’s general description and both victims identified Santistevan as the person who robbed them. Wendover City police arrested Santistevan on July 19 and transported him to the Tooele County Detention Center, where he remained until his release Tuesday.