‘Never seen a pancake so flat it didn’t have two sides’

Journalism has had a rough time lately, but it sounds like there still may be an upcoming crop of writers dedicated to seeking the truth and writing about it coming out of Middle Canyon Elementary.

Some time ago, I think I read a report that claimed a survey had indicated that people trust journalists less than they trust used car salesmen — no offense Mike Garrard — lawyers and their congressperson.

You would think young people would be looking for a different profession, but two weeks ago, I was invited to talk to two Middle Canyon Elementary fifth-grade classes about how to write a news story — as part of their writing curriculum — and then answer questions.

We buzzed through the inverted pyramid style, the five Ws, balanced valid sources, headline writing, and lead or lede sentences.

Then came the question and answer time. I tell you these future reporters didn’t send me any softballs.

Coming right out of the gate, the first question was, “Is it true that the news makes things up?”

“Ouch,” I thought as I mentally prepared my answer.

I told them I couldn’t speak for all news sources, but at the Transcript Bulletin there is no such thing as “fake news.” We try to present both sides of an argument and let the reader decide what they want to believe or think.

I think that is true of most legitimate news media. The problem today is, with social media and the internet, it’s getting hard to distinguish real news sources from propaganda. Everything you read on your phone isn’t news.

We can’t make things up. Economically, in our market our reputation is essential. If we make something up, people find out, we lose credibility, we lose readers, and we’re out of business.

Ethically, the Society of Professional Journalists requires journalists to seek the truth and report it. No room here for fake news.

One student wanted to know how long I have been writing and how many stories I have written.

Now it was time for a math lesson — I’ve been writing for around 12 years. There are 52 weeks in a year. We print twice a week. 12 x 52 = 624. 624 x 2 = 1,248 issues in 12 years. I average somewhere between 3 or 4 stories per paper. So that somewhere between 3,744 and 4,992 stories.

I checked our electronic files last night. I can find evidence of at least 3,800 stories and a few that I new of were missing.

What stories do I like writing, was one of the other questions.

I write a lot about politics and government, but my favorite thing to write are feature stories about people. Meeting interesting people and telling their story is fun.

Yes, I’ve interviewed people like John Huntsman, Mike Lee, Orrin Hatch, Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart, Gary Herbert and other famous people, but the interesting people are our own local people — like the guy from Grantsville who gave up chemistry and is now a head chef at a Vegas restaurant.

Another student wanted to know if I ever wrote gruesome stories.

My beats — Tooele County, education, real estate, economic development and business — don’t lend themselves to a lot of gruesome stories.

We have another writer who covers what is called crimes/court/breaking news. They are more likely to be called out to a gruesome accident scene.

Do I ever get emotionally involved, was another question.

I try to stay detached and objective. At times, I confuse myself. I talk to one side of a story and think they’ve got it right. Then I talk to the other side and I find I agree with them, too.

I think it was Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby who told me, “I’ve never seen a pancake so flat it didn’t have two sides.”

Emotionally, yes, I have come back to the office, or usually my car, after an interview and cried.

Well, I don’t have to worry about retiring. It seems like we’ve got a bunch of excited young students out there eager to ask questions in search of the truth.