New 120-job employer headed for Tooele City

KCC manufactures, installs and services HVAC ♦

The Kentuckiana Curb Company will open its newest location in Tooele City in the next two to three years, bringing over 120 high-paying jobs.

Capital expenditures associated with the project reach $42 million.

As the name suggests, the Kentuckiana Curb Company based out of Kentucky. It is a 40-year-old business that designs, manufactures, installs, and services commercial and residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

KCC is an employee-owned company, meaning that each employee has partial ownership in the company.

The company recently purchased 15 acres in Tooele near 1200 West and Tooele Boulevard for a new facility.

At the Tooele location, KCC employees will work in three buildings on the creation of a new HVAC system for commercial and industrial companies, when operations begin in the next two to three years, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development coordinator.

“We’re very excited to further our expansion efforts in Utah,” said Anthony Balbach, KCC chief financial officer. “By expanding our presence in Utah, we hope to establish a long-standing foothold in the Western United States market…”

The company plans to pay their employees $18 to $25 an hour, according to Stewart.

“KCC coming to Tooele is really creating new jobs in Tooele with the goal of reducing the need to travel to Salt Lake,” Stewart said. “It’s part of a new trend where jobs in Tooele are paying as much as jobs in Salt Lake County. That’s something that’s new. That hasn’t always been the case, and I think it’s an important thing for our valley and our development. You can work here, live here, and not have to sacrifice wages to companies in Salt Lake either.”

KCC is able to operate with little water use.

“Tooele City is pleased to see a company that understands drought and is able to operate with minimal water use,” Stewart said.

KCC may receive up to 25% of the additional state taxes it will pay over the 12-year agreement in the form of a Utah Legislature-authorized Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Finance Tax Credit. Each year that KCC meets criteria in its contract with the state, it will qualify for a portion of the total tax credit.

“This expansion will allow KCC to establish a West Coast presence for manufacturing,” said Dan Hemmert, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity’s executive director. “This company will be a great addition to Utah’s manufacturing industry and we’re excited for the number of jobs they will bring to Tooele.”

“Tooele City did a tremendous job in supporting the long-standing corporate partner as the company increased its investment in Tooele,” said Theresa Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. “The city helped them identify suitable real estate associated in a re-zone of the property and is funding electrical infrastructure to the site. KCC’s confidence in Tooele City as a partner moving forward will pay dividends as they expand in the west.”