New addiction treatment facility opens in Tooele City

A new addiction treatment and mental health facility has opened up in Tooele City offering unconventional, yet seemingly effective methods to treat both addiction issues and mental health problems.

MATR Behavioral Health, which stands for “Measures of Affect Theoretically Relative” has opened up at 58 South Main Street in Tooele City.

A ribbon cutting and welcoming ceremony was held on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and many community members attended.

“Residents of the county and most people in the drug and court system say they are thankful for more options,” said Randy Palmer, outpatient director for MATR Behavioral Health. “For a long time, there were only one or two options in the county to treat addictions and mental health. People need a choice where to get treatment.”

MATR Behavioral Health first opened in 1993 with locations in Utah and has now come to Tooele County to offer another option for varying addiction and mental health conditions.

“This is about the overall future of our county,” said Palmer who was at one time a patient at MATR. “The things that come with addictions, mental health problems, and homelessness are a huge burden on our society. Addiction affects everyone. For me, it is more of a greater vision of where we are going in the county. I believe that the challenges we face, we can confront them and we can improve them dramatically.”

Palmer said that MATR is willing to work with city officials, business owners, and even competitors to improve the condition of the county and its residents.

MATR will use unconventional but effective methods to treat mental health patients and those struggling with addiction issues.

“Our overall message is, you have to treat the individual,” Palmer said . “It’s not a ‘one size fits all’ approach. MATR is based on something called the holographic human theory. We use principles consistent with hypnotherapy. It’s very in depth and very successful at reprogramming the brain. It helps us to establish new sensory data and establish new behavior and results. People who come to us need to have an open mind and be interested in their bodies and brains and how to reprogram their brains to get results that they desire.”

MATR is welcoming to all individuals who need treatment.

“Our facility is very loving, and very personalized,” Palmer said. “We are not a huge organization with layers and layers of management and red tape. We are flexible and adaptable to the one and their needs. I would say there are hundreds if not thousands of people who are clean in the State of Utah because of MATR.”

In order to receive treatment from MATR Behavioral Health, individuals can visit the location to set up an appointment or call 435-241-4067.

The center accepts some types of insurance and will work with individuals who are receiving treatment on a final price.

Palmer wants to thank BNI Tooele Networking Team for helping MATR get started in the county.