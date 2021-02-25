New auto shop coming to Tooele City

The Tooele City Planning Commission meeting approved a conditional use permit for a new automobile service and repair shop during their Wednesday evening meeting.

Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner and zoning administrator, presented the request for the conditional use permit by Andrew Conway. Conway wants to call his business “Twisted Piston Garage,”

The property where Conway wants to build his garage is located north of the Vasa Fitness building at 278 North Main Street on 0.76 acres.

The location, Aagard explained, is between Main and Garden Street and has vehicular access from both streets.

The property is zoned GC general commercial. Properties to the north, west, and south of the proposed garage, are also zoned general commercial, according to Aagard.

The properties to the east are zoned R1-7 residential, Aagard saud.

“The applicant wishes to conduct a by appointment only automotive repair business,” Aagard told members of the commission.

In the building there are three suites. Conway would like to use the middle vacant warehouse suite for his business.

There are two other businesses in the building, an automotive repair shop and an administrative office for plumbing retail.

Conway wrote in his conditional use permit application that he anticipated having one employee, along with himself, to work on cars at the location.

During the meeting, a public hearing was held but no comments were made via email or in person.

At the end of the meeting, all of the members of the commission voted to approve the conditional use permit.

Planning commission chairman Tyson Hamilton said that he always advocates for new businesses in the city.