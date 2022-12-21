New bar coming to Tooele

A new bar may soon open where the old Sun Lok Yuen Chinese restaurant sits on Main Street in Tooele City.

The Tooele City Planning Commission discussed a conditional use request by Tim Ryan, representing “Bout Time Pub and Grub,” a Utah-based sports bar chain with around 12 locations across the Wasatch Front during the planning commission’s meeting on the evening of Dec. 14.

Each location of Bout Time Pub and Grub features pool tables, screens to watch sports, classic, dim sports bar lighting, and different types of beer and cocktails.

They also serve traditional greasy food, including burgers, nachos, fries, and pizzas.

Currently, the closest location to Tooele County is in West Valley City.

The proposed site at 615 N. Main Street is located in a general commercial zone on 0.8 acres and extends from Main Street to 50 West.

There are currently 22 parking stalls on the site with room for another 25 if the entire site is utilized for parking, according to Andrew Aagard, city planner, who presented during the meeting.

Parking at restaurants is determined by the number of seats or the amount of square footage, excluding the kitchen and storage areas, Aagard said.

The applicant has not yet indicated the number of seats the bar will have.

If approved, Aagard told the commission that the business will have to obtain all necessary licenses for alcohol from both Tooele City and the state.

Alcohol sales and consumptions aren’t allowed near churches, schools, and daycare centers. Aagard told the commission that there is a church that meets inside the Phil’s Glass building on a weekly basis just north of the property, but since the building itself is not a church, the proximity requirements from a church do not apply.

Ryan and his team plan to fix up the old restaurant building, instead of rebuilding.

At the end of the meeting, a public hearing was held and no comments were made.

All members of the commission voted to approve the conditional use request.