New bonding bill may fund new highway

County legislators say Midvalley Highway is on UDOT’s priority list ♦

A last minute bill to authorize bonding for state transportation projects may fund the Midvalley Highway, according to Tooele County legislators.

A Senate committee voted 6-0 Monday morning to advance Senate Bill 277 to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation.

SB 277 will authorize the state to bond for up to $1 billion for transportation projects over the next four years.

The bill leaves the choice of projects up to the Utah Department of Transportation, according to Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the bill’s sponsor.

Harper introduced SB 277 on March 3.

UDOT’s draft list of projects to be funded by the new bonds includes $75 million for the Midvalley Highway over the three-year period from 2018 to 2020, according to Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele.

“I’m confident the House and Senate will approve, and the governor will sign the bill to issue general obligation bonds,” Sagers said. “The Midvalley Highway is listed as a priority of the projects to be funded. Traffic problems have plagued Tooele County for many years, and I’ve spent the last six fighting for this state-led solution.”

SB 277 states that projects with regional significance or that support economic development within the state should be given priority for funding.

The Midvalley Highway clearly fits that bill, according to Sagers.

“The bond will result in better transportation and save lives,” he said. “It will also draw economic development to the Tooele Valley. I’m grateful for the collaboration from the many people who have recognized the importance of this effort and have put forth the time needed to make it happen.”

Bonding for transportation projects was discussed early on in the session, but with the state needing to bond for a new state prison some legislators were concerned that adding a bond for highway infrastructure would raise the state’s indebtedness too high, according to Sagers.

However, legislative staff recently completed research that showed that by staggering the transportation bonds over a four-year period, the state’s overall indebtedness would remain under historic levels. The new transportation bonds would replace existing bonds, keeping the states indebtedness well below its constitutional limit, according to Sagers.

SB 277 contains several provisions to keep the state’s indebtedness under control, according to its sponsor.

The bill requires that the state’s debt service remain under 50 percent of the maximum debt level. It also calls for UDOT to report to the legislative Executive Appropriations Committee each year before issuing bonds, according to Harper.

Overall the bill should accelerate UDOT’s priority project list by one to three years while saving taxpayers between $20 and $40 million in inflationary expenses, Harper said.

Tooele County legislators are hopeful that SB 277 may allow construction on phase one of the Midvalley Highway to start as soon as 2018.

“We are working to get this highway bonding bill approved to accelerate funding for the Midvalley Highway,” said Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, of District 68. “We are encouraged by this bonding bill and anticipate construction to begin as soon as these funds become available.”

Phase one of the Midvalley Highway leaves Interstate 80 near milepost 94 and connects with state Route 138 near Sheep Lane.

An environmental impact statement for the proposed route of the Midvalley Highway was completed in 2011.

The Tooele County Commission announced the purchase of 222 acres at a cost of $1.8 million for the right-of-way for the highway’s first phase in December 2016. The county used corridor preservation funds to make the purchase.

Corridor preservation funds are collected from vehicle registration fees. They can only be used for new transportation projects approved by the Tooele County Council of Governments, a body that includes the county commissioners and representatives of incorporated cities in the county.

Proponents of the Midvalley Highway claim the route will provide an alternative to I-80 for Tooele Valley. The Midvalley Highway will be a freight route, freeing up room and creating passenger safety on state Route 36, according to Tooele County’s Transportation Plan.

Midvalley Highway proponents also assert that the new highway will provide a more direct route from I-80 to industrial depots on the southwest side of Tooele City. The improved transportation route will increase opportunities for economic expansion and job creation in the industrial depots, according to highway proponents.

SB 277 passed the full Senate with a 28-0 vote early Monday evening. This morning the House passed SB 277 with a 72-3 vote. The House returned the approved bill to the Senate which will forward the bill to the governor.

The 2017 Legislative session ends Thursday.