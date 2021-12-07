New boundaries for Tooele County voters

It takes a very special person to get excited about the word “redistricting.”

Luckily for you, I happen to be one of those people.

Every 10 years, the government performs a census of the population, and with the newly acquired data gathered in the 2020 Census, the next step entails redrawing boundaries to balance out the growth that has taken place over the last decade.

Perhaps you’ve heard the buzz about the new maps and discussion taking place at the state-level in the recent special legislative session. The Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee traveled the state in recent months, gathering feedback from areas both near and far regarding specific community needs and wants. After evaluating the feedback, many maps were proposed for public comment and review. The maps were reviewed by our Legislators and final versions were recently approved.

With that approval, the changes will now trickle down to our local county level where we will begin redrawing boundaries for the seven Tooele County school board districts, the five County Council districts, the five Erda City Council districts, and the various voting precinct boundaries.

If you’re interested in learning more about this process, please pay close attention to our County Council meeting agendas during the month of December.

Our local maps will be presented and discussed during these meetings, and public input is appreciated and welcome. If you have questions or comments about this process, don’t hesitate to contact me at tracy.shaw@tooeleco.org or 435-843-3140.

Tracy Shaw is the Tooele County Clerk.