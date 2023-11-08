Central States Manufacturing, a metal roofing and siding company, broke ground at their new location on the corner of James Way and Garnet Street at the Peterson Industrial Depot on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at 2 p.m. with officials from both Central States Manufacturing and Tooele City in attendance.

“I don’t know if I can express in words how thrilled we are to have Central States become part of our community,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said during the ceremony.

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity awarded the company a post-performance tax reduction for its expansion in Tooele.

As part of the agreement, Central States Manufacturing will offer more than 100 jobs and invest over $25 million in the local economy during the next five years. They will also participate in community service projects.

As part of a contract with Central States, employees will own part of the company called an “ESOP” plan or an employee stock ownership plan.

“Instead of a publicly or privately-owned company, each employee has part of the ownership,” Tim Rugar, president of the company explained. “It’s based on their tenure and every year we give stock to every employee. They accumulate that over the years and when they are ready to retire or leave the company, they can withdraw that, similar to a 401K.”

“Once employees are fully vested, they can choose to take out stock before they leave,” Jennifer Davis, chief marketing officer added. “If they want to stay for decades longer, they can actually pull some funds out. People have been able to buy homes or send their kids to college.

As part of the plan employees won’t need to put in any of their own money and are able to withdraw funds within two years.

The company produces metal building roofing and siding for residential, commercial, and agricultural projects. Its products are designed with features protecting against fading, dents, and rust.

The company chose Tooele, because they felt it was the right fit, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director.

Central States Manufacturing will be open tentatively by Jan. 2025 in a 100,000 square foot facility.

The facility will cost $25 million to build and be built by Peterson Industrial Group, according to Rugar.

Although the starting pay has yet to be determined, Rugar estimated the company’s starting pay may be between $16 and $20 an hour.

Those interested in applying should apply through the company’s website at centralstatesmfg.com.

Warehouse workers, forklift and machine operators, inventory control workers, supervisors, managers, HR personnel, and drivers will be hired at the facility.

This will be the company’s 12th plant across the United States.

“This is our latest chapter of our growth, and it really shows the momentum the company has had,” Davis said. “We will take care of our customers day in and day out… We will build a plant here that will satisfy our customers here and if that continues to grow, we will have expansion plans and growth to come.”