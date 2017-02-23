New city well opened in 2014 will be shut down for repairs

One of Tooele City’s 12 water wells will be out of service until May while its pump and motor are replaced, according to city officials.

The city’s Kennecott B well, which went online in 2014, will also be chemically treated to improve well production, remove sand and generally enhance water quality, according to a resolution passed by the city council at its Feb. 15 meeting. The well is located on Ericson Road.

“Although the well is relatively new, the groundwater formation has continued to produce small amounts of very fine sand, which over time, has worn down the pump and motor, which results in the need for their replacement,” said Tooele City Engineer Paul Hansen.

“Unfortunately, this situation occurs with groundwater development and new wells,” he added. “The city has ordered replacement parts, and has taken the additional step of performing additional groundwater development with the intent of reducing the sanding problem and improving wear of the pump and motor.”

Hansen explained that groundwater development is a general term for the removal of clay and fine sand from within the aquifer for the purpose of improving yield and water quality through the use of aggressive pumping, cleaning of the well screen and column and disinfection.

The project will cost $139,162 along with an additional appropriation of 5 percent of the bid amount or $7,000 as contingency for change orders that may arise during the project. Money from culinary water impact fees will be used to pay for the repairs because they are part of the continuation of the development of this new drinking water source, according to the resolution.

The well produces 750 gallons per minute, according to Hansen.

The project will be completed by Widdison Turbine Service of Draper.

In 2013, the city council approved a $1.5 million contract to drill two new wells in Tooele. One well was located at the Tooele Bit ‘N’ Spur rodeo grounds and the other was the Kennecott B well, according to previous news reports.

Several years before, the city had entered into an agreement with Kennecott to use their water rights for the well.