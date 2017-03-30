New class series will focus on making quick, healthy meals

How to make quick, yet healthy foods will be demonstrated during the next four Fridays at the Tooele County Health Department building.

The sessions are part of the Quick and Healthy Family Meal Series.

“We sponsor these series seasonally, maybe three times a year,” said Darlene Christensen, Utah State University Extension associate professor.

The four classes will be co-sponsored by USU Extension and the Live Fit Tooele County Coalition. The series begins Friday at 7 p.m. with a class on how to create healthy omelets using a waffle iron. The session will run until 9 p.m.

“Two of us will be coaching, but basically it’s a hands-on series where people come in and actually make the meals,” Christensen said. “It’s a fun thing to do for couples and groups, and the classes are free. The first class will cover healthy and yummy breakfast meals. You’ll have a whole new look at omelets.”

Christensen and USU nutrition educator Sarah Patino will guide people during the first class.

A goal of Live Fit is to provide nutritional education to individuals and families throughout the county, according to the organization’s website.

USU Extension provides Food$ense guidelines that show how to shop for low-cost healthy food and plan menus. Its Food$ense website includes ideas for cooking from scratch, three steps on creating and sticking to a food budget, and physical exercises to keep a person’s body healthy.

After the omelet-and-breakfast making class Friday, the April 7 class will delve into making healthy wraps and sandwiches. On April 14, the class will cover making healthy casseroles. The final class on April 21 will focus on making fruity desserts.

The Tooele County Health Department building is located at 151 N. Main in Tooele.

The public is welcome to attend Friday’s class. For the last three classes, organizers prefer people call USU Extension office secretary Andrea DuClos to register at 435-277-2409.