New coach talks about core values, pride points

He’s only been on the job for about three weeks, but new Tooele High football coach B.J. Hunter said it seems like it’s been six months since he took over the program.

The coach met with some of the players and parents on Monday evening, March 7 at the high school to hand out workout schedules and briefly talk about Tooele Football Fundamental Philosophies.

“You’re always being watched and observed. It doesn’t matter whether you are at school in the halls, in class or out in the community. You’re known as an athlete at Tooele High School,” the coach told the group.

He talked about his expectations for both parents and parents.

“We want you to become the best versions of yourselves and encourage parents to do the same and be a positive role model for your child and make this a fun experience. I want a positive and competitive environment where everyone is held accountable,” he said. “We want to work hard in the time that is allotted. I’m big on not wasting time.”

About decision making: “Each and every decision that you make has a consequence. Organizations and individuals that make decisions without a set of Core Values cannot consistently be successful.

Core Values create the foundation that you ultimately stand for. The Tooele High School Football Program shares the following Core Values:

Honesty – Telling the truth will get you in a lot less trouble than lying ever will.

Treat all People with Respect – Includes women, teammates, classmates, community members and family. There are always people watching.

No Drugs – This includes alcohol!

No Stealing – If it’s not yours leave it alone!

The coach urged players to start and finish a spring sport this year. Doing so would earn them several THS Pride Points.

“Pride Points demonstrate your commitment to your personal improvement, and your commitment to our football team. Pride Points will be used to determine who gets first choice of gear, lockers, numbers, etc. All football players are highly encouraged to play a spring sport. If you don’t know what sport to participate in, you need to join the track team, where the focus is getting you faster and stronger. We want COMPETITORS on our football team.”

The handout included ways players could earn Pride Points and ways they could lose them.

Hunter said he was in the process of putting together his coaching staff and when everything was official he would let the players know.

The new coach has taught at THS since 2006 and began coaching quarterbacks and defensive backs for the Buffaloes in 2005 when he worked at Granite Park Middle School. He coached the varsity quarterbacks at THS in 2005, and was the defensive coordinator from 2006-2009. He moved over to offensive coordinator from 2012-2016, and the team reached the 3AA state semifinal in 2015 and were co-region champs in 2016.

Hunter led the THS baseball team from 2007-2015 as the head coach.

The new head football coach graduated from the University of Utah in 1997 with a bachelor’s of science degree in exercise sports science.

Tooele football finished 7-3 last season against 5A competition during Andru Jones’ third season. Viewmont High School hired Jones who resided in East Layton during his three years at Tooele.