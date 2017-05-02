New coalition formed to help citizens fighting depression

A new grassroots movement in Tooele County is designed to help people battle and understand depression, anxiety and other mental conditions.

Eileen DeLeeuw, a certified diabetes educator and registered dietitian, organized the group after learning how prevalent depression is among some women in her church. She learned about the situation while serving as an LDS Stake Relief Society President.

“Many of the women who lead their Relief Society groups found that depression and anxiety were an overwhelming challenge for the women they were trying to help and serve,” DeLeeuw wrote in an email. “They requested assistance to be better able to help them and for more resources to offer their congregation members.”

This prompted DeLeeuw to start a grassroots movement to provide help for anyone who suffers from depression or other mental health issues. She is attempting to coordinate with several professional and volunteer organizations.

“We decided we needed to assess what was really available and find persons interested in helping,” DeLeeuw said.

Depression and anxiety were the topics at the group’s first meeting Thursday at the Tooele City Library. It featured local licensed clinical social workers Shannon Lyons and Dan Messick.

Lyons said there are several signs of depression in comparison to just having a few bad days. She said depression is seen when people experience symptoms for two consecutive weeks, such as depressed mood, diminished interest in things they used to love to do, weight loss or weight gain, insomnia or hyper-insomnia, being on edge, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt and suicidal ideation.

Messick said there are three primary causes of stress including environmental, biological and genetic.

He said all people are vulnerable to environmental stress, and it is a huge factor. Environmental stress includes work-related stress and relationship stress.

Biological stress deals more with people’s physical health. Messick urged people to see a doctor, and there are medicines that can help.

“If you have a strong family history of depression, you would be more vulnerable to depression,” Messick said.

“When we encounter something so overwhelming in our life, those who are prepared or know of resources can actually move forward quite well,” he said. “Otherwise, the situation can create a quick downward spiral.”

Both Lyons and Messick plan to work closely with the new group.

Messick said the group plans to hold meetings on the fourth Thursday of the month. The first few meetings will be at the Tooele City Library starting at 6:45 p.m. DeLeeuw said the meetings could eventually become a support group.

She said Heidi Peterson with Tooele City’s Communities that Care program, and Kelly Cochrane with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plan to help the group.

DeLeeuw said the group has three long-term goals:

1. Gather a list of professionals and citizens interested in and working with those suffering with mental health challenges, especially depression and anxiety. “We especially feel it important to include the religious community so they can reach the members of their congregations,” she wrote in an email.

2. Organize a local coalition to improve local resources and coordination of those resources. “We want to include all people interested in being involved, all citizens dealing with mental health issues including depression and anxiety and those supporting them — religious leaders, community leaders, mental health and health care professional. Initiate a plan to assess local needs and formulate a coalition plan to meet some of those needs.”

3. Discuss the community informational meetings to address mental health issues, obtain input on future presentations and presenters.

To learn more call DeLeeuw at 435-840-0299 or Messick at 435-503-5350.