New commission recommends state move to moderate risk level

Ease restrictions on hospitals, restaurants, and other businesses ♦

One week after being created by emergency legislation, the state’s Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission recommended that Gov. Gary Herbert move the state to the orange level of the Utah Leads Together plan.

The announcement by the commission was made in a press release dated April 22.

The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission met on April 20 and 21 to discuss recommendations regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, according to the release.

“The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission has given careful and thoughtful consideration to the data points and have provided their best recommendations based on the positive trends we are seeing with public health,” said Jefferson Burton, co-chair of the Commission and interim director of the Utah Department of Health. “I wholeheartedly believe that this action can be taken because the citizens of the State of Utah are doing a great job with hygiene and social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the spread of the virus.”

Along with recommending that the governor move the state to the orange, or moderate risk level, the commission also recommended that the Governor adopt and implement the orange-level guidelines described in the addendum to the Utah Leads Together plan.

The commission also recommended that hospitals allow time-sensitive and ambulatory surgeries to resume and that restaurants be allowed to operate under guidelines for the moderate risk level outlined in the plan.

The commission said that the state should also make a concerted effort to assist businesses with the burden imposed by required personal protective equipment, employee screening equipment, and employee and customer health supplies and that the legislature consider modifying alcohol laws to ensure compatibility with the recommended guidelines, according to the press release.

“Utah is on a positive trajectory, and I am confident the recommendations we have made will keep Utahns safe and healthy as we transition to safely opening up the economy,” said Sen. Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, co-chair of the commission. “We are evaluating data in real time to help us make data-driven decisions regarding COVID-19. The state is ready for this next phase.”

The governor has until April 30, 2020 to either adopt the commission’s recommendations or to explain his decision should he choose to reject the recommendations.

The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission was created on April 17 when the state Legislature, after calling themselves into s special session, passed Senate Bill 3004, Health and Economic Response Act.

The commission’s membership, defined in SB 3004, includes the the director of the Department of Health or the director’s designee, one member appointed by the chief executive officer of the Utah Association of Counties, four individuals appointed by the governor to include the chief executive officer of a for-profit hospital and the chief executive officer of a not-for-profit hospital, two people appointed by the president of the Senate, and two people appointed by the speaker of the House.