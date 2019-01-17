‘New’ County Commission gives new assignments

Tripp tapped for commission chair ♦

The Tooele County Commission has two new members, new assignments, and a new format for its agenda.

Nominated by Commissioner Kendall Thomas and seconded by Commissioner Shawn Milne, Commissioner Tom Tripp was unanimously elected as chairman of the County Commission at its regular meeting held Tuesday night at the Tooele County Building.

“This is a new commission. We’re not all new in the position but we’re newly amalgamated into this position,” said Tripp, as he opened the meeting prior to his election as chairman.

Two new routine items were included on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting: a time for public concerns at the beginning of the meeting and an agenda item titled “Commissioner Update” toward the end of the meeting.

“Our intent is to have an opportunity for the public to comment on things that are on the agenda and advise the commission on what they are thinking on the agenda item,” Tripp said. “So this early public comment we would like you to direct your comments to agenda items. There will be additional time at the end of the meeting for comments when you can talk about whatever motivates you.”

Jeff McNeill, from unincorporated Tooele County, used the opening public concerns time to ask about the approval of invoices that is a part of the agenda for commission meetings.

“I would like to request that these invoices be made public so they can be reviewed by the public,” McNeill said.

Tripp held up a stack of papers.

“I agree with the commenter that we should post the invoices” Tripp said. “I’ve got the ones that we have examined for this meeting here. I would be willing to let you have this copy if you prefer.”

The commissioners also announced their department and office assignments as part of their reorganization as a new commission.

“We have concluded that there will be a benefit in having a more open format and share responsibility more broadly,” Tripp said.

Thomas will work with Aging Services, the County Clerk’s office, parks & recreation including the Deseret Peak Complex, campgrounds, and trails, facilities, mental health, the County Treasurer’s office, and transportation.

Tripp said he will be county commission assignee for the County Auditor’s office, Utah State University Extension, human resources, information technology, public health, road, sewer and weed abatement.

Milne’s assignments include the County Assessor’s office, the County Attorney’s Office, courts, public safety including dispatch and emergency management, community development, economic development and tourism, the County Recorder/Surveyor’s Office, and the Wendover Airport.

The next regular meeting of the County Commission will be Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main St., in Tooele City.