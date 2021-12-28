New county maps

The New Year will bring a set of new maps for Tooele County.

The Tooele County Council approved new boundaries for County Council districts and Tooele County School District Board districts during their Dec. 21 meeting.

The new boundaries, using 2020 census data, are to be approved by Jan. 1, 2022, according to state code.

Tracy Shaw, Tooele County clerk, presented two options of school board district boundaries, both were prepared to make the districts close to the same population.

Option A, Shaw said, was her first attempt, using purely numbers. Option B, does a better job of creating districts with “substantially equal population” and also includes some suggestions from school board members, Shaw said.

County Council member Jared Hamner asked Shaw which map she preferred.

Shaw replied that both options were good, but she prefered Option B, because it balances the population in the districts better. Option B also includes specific school board requests and follows the recommendation of former Superintendent Rogers to keep communities together as much as possible.

Council member Scott Wardle commented that Option B appears to split the rural vote.

“In the past the school board has wanted to preserve a rural seat,” he said. “It appears like municipalities are controlling the rural areas (referring to Option A).”

Shaw replied.

“That may be true but the districts must be based on population,” she said. “That’s where the growth is. … We have a moral and legal obligation to balance the districts.”

Council Chairman Tom Tripp commented that he prefered Option A because it preserves rural togetherness.

Option A may preserve rural areas, but it splits Stansbury three ways and the citizen input on that has been negative, Shaw said.

Hamner jumped in with a comparison to the state Legislature’s redistricting of Tooele County for Senate and House seats.

“So that’s exactly what the state did to Tooele County,” he said. “So we’re OK with that?”

Council member Tye Hoffmann said he preferred Option B.

“Same with me,” said Hamner.

Council member Kendall Thomas said he has lived in rural areas his entire life.

“I was on the school board for 15 years from the rural area,” he said. “Rural folk feel like they are overlooked. I support Option A for that very reason. It gives rural folk a possibility to have a voice and have somebody elected.”

A motion to approve Option A passed. Council members Wardle, Tripp, and Thomas voted for Option A. Council members Hoffman and Hamner opposed Option A.

The approval of the County Council district map was easier.

There was only one option under consideration.

Council district boundaries were drawn up a year ago as part of the process of transitioning from the County Commission to the County Council/Manager form of government.

The map was updated using census data to align districts so their population was substantially equal.

The County Council district map was approved unanimously by the County Council.

State code requires that school board and county council districts be “substantially equal in population and (are) as contiguous and compact as practicable.”