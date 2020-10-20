New COVID-19 guidance system 

Most infections come through close contact with friends and family ♦

Gov. Gary Herbert and other state officials revealed new COVID-19 pandemic guidelines during a live-streamed press conference on Oct.12.

The new guidelines, designed to help curtail a recent surge in reported COVID-19 cases, will change a few things in Tooele County.

“We are having one of the worst outbreaks in the country and this is unacceptable. You and your family deserve good health and the best efforts from the government to help you go back to normal activities as soon as possible. It’s time for a new game plan, ” Herbert said during the press conference.

Herbert said that he and healthcare professionals created the new guidance system to lower case counts.

Based upon data points, each county will be categorized as at a low, moderate, or high transmission level.

Restrictions will be based on the transmission level.

Masks will be required in high level counties.

In moderate level counties masks are required until Oct. 29. After that date masks are strongly recommended, but mask requirements in moderate counties will be at the discretion of county executives in consultation with the local health officer.

In low level counties masks are still strongly recommended, but like in moderate counties, mask requirements will be at the discretion of county executives in consultation with the local health officer.

There are restrictions other than mask wearing that are based on the transmission level, such as casual social gatherings, public indoor and outdoor settings, public gatherings, restaurants, and bars.

According to Amy Bate with the Health Department, a casual social gathering is when a group of individuals meet for a common social or recreational purpose.

These gatherings may be held indoors or outdoors.

Examples of casual social gatherings include, get-togethers with family, friends, or neighbors, baby showers, religious ceremonies, potlucks, dinner parties, or birthday parties. Social gatherings do not include formal religious services or events with organizational oversight, according to the new guidelines.

In counties in the high level, social gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people.

In counties at the moderate level social gatherings are limited to 10 people until Oct. 19. After that social gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people, but the size may exceed 25 if everyone wears a mask, according to the new guidelines.

In low level counties the guidelines allow casual social gatherings of 50 or fewer. The size may exceed 50 if each individual wears a face mask.

A physical distance of six feet between household groups is strongly recommended where feasible, including at all casual social gatherings.

Good hygiene practices are recommended at all levels and staying home when sick is required at all levels of transmission.

Currently, Tooele County is in the moderate level, which means masks are required by a state public health order until Oct. 29.

However, Tooele County’s transmission level could change.

Each week, the Utah Department of Health will analyze three data points for each county — 14-day case rate per 100,000 population, 7-day average percent positivity, and state-wide ICU utilization, according to Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist.

Based upon that data, the county will be categorized as a low, moderate, or high transmission area.

Tooele County Health Department Executive director and health officer Jeff Coombs has warned that Tooele County, while moderate, is near entering the high level.

The new guidelines call for masks to be worn in public indoor settings and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible. Businesses may require masks in areas of moderate or low transmission, regardless of government requirements.

Restaurants in high level counties must maintain a six foot distance between parties at all times, including the waiting area and when seated.

In moderate level counties a six foot distance in restaurants is strongly recommended when seated and is required in waiting areas.

For low level counties, the six foot distancing is strongly encouraged.

Masks are required for any establishment that allows public gathering, such as live events, movie theatres, sporting events, weddings, recreation and entertainment. Performers/athletes are exempt while performing.

An Event Management Template, available at coronavirus.utah.gov, is required for these events. Individual businesses will be expected to modify their operations based on individual outbreaks with local health department discretion on severity of modifications and supported by the Utah Department of Health.

Bate said that data shows that most people who are being infected with the virus are being infected through close household contacts with family and friends.

Currently, the age group with the most people affected by the virus is individuals ages 25-44. The second most commonly affected is 16-24-year olds.

The best thing to do in order to bring the county down into the low level in the guidance system is to practice good hygiene, according to Bate.

Staying home when sick, trying not to touch the face with unwashed hands, washing hands, wearing a mask, and not shaking hands or touching other people are all some ways individuals can help to lower the transmission rate.

“Good hygiene practices are some of the best ways to fight any illness, because this is how to stop germs from spreading. This includes COVID-19. You should follow normal hygiene practices when you are at work and at home,” said Bate.