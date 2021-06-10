New daycare in old Harris Elementary

26-child day care proposed by Housing Authority ♦

A new daycare may be coming to the old Harris Elementary building located at 251 N. First Street in Tooele City.

During the Tooele City Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday evening the potential new daycare was discussed. Andrew Aagard, city planner, presenting the request by DeAnn Christensen, with the Tooele County Housing Authority.

Aagard explained that the Tooele County Housing Authority would be applying for a conditional use permit to open the daycare in the building.

“The conditional use permit would authorize a commercial daycare to be conducted on the property,” Aagard said.

The property is zoned R1-8 multi-family residential with eight dwelling units per acre allowed in the zone.

All of the surrounding properties are zoned R1-7 single-family residential, with some non-conforming zones, explained Aagard.

The applicant submitted a site plan to the Tooele Planning Commission which Aagard explained to them.

If approved, the daycare would be 3,000 square feet, have 26 children, and 20 parking stalls south of the building.

During the meeting a public hearing was held but no comments were made.

At the end of the discussion, all members of the planning commission voted to approve the daycare’s conditional use permit.