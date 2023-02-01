New Deseret Peak Complex plan

Cost to recover, improvements and new facilities ♦

Tooele County’s 2023 budgeted investment of $5 million in new and improved facilities at the Deseret Peak Complex is just the beginning of implementing an updated master plan for the complex.

Victus Advisors, a Park City-based consulting firm that specializes in recreational facilities, was contracted by Tooele County in April 2022 to prepare a draft new master plan. Victus engaged Think Architecture, with offices in Utah including Salt Lake City, Park City and Sugarhouse, to assist them.

Representatives of Victus Advisors and Think Architecture presented the results of their research and a draft of an updated master plan for the complex to the County Council during the council’s Dec. 6, 2022 work session meeting.

Along with looking at existing Deseret Peak Complex facilities and current operations, demographics and market trends, Victus did an analysis of six comparable facilities in Utah and one in Wyoming. The facilities included in the study were Salt Lake County’s Bingham Regional Park, the Bastian Agricultural Center — formerly known as the Sale Lake Equestrian Center, the Golden Spike Event Center, the Wasatch County Event Center, the Carbon County Event Center, the Uintah County Western Park and the Cam-Plex Multi Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming.

Victus also held a public information session and met with stakeholders and event representatives. They conducted an online survey of over 900 Deseret Peak Complex users and Tooele County residents.

More indoor sports options, new indoor fitness facilities and programs, aquatic center improvements and upgrades, more outdoor sports options, and more restrooms were ranked as the most important potential improvements by survey respondents. These improvements received a “very important” rating from between 47% to 51% of the people surveyed.

At the other end of the scale, new or improved community luncheon, reception and reunion spaces, more RV parking spots and hookups, and new or improved conference and professional meeting spaces were rated as “not important” by between 44% and 55% of the people surveyed.

Over half of the people surveyed said they were very interested in attending events that could be held at the Deseret Peak Complex, including the Tooele County Fair, mainstream music concerts, high school sports competitions, fitness classes and programming, western events, children’s and youth programming, participatory sports events, and consumer trade shows.

The most popular event was the Tooele County Fair with 72% of the survey respondents saying they were very interested in attending the fair.

Stakeholders and user groups believe that the Deseret Peak Complex is outdated and underutilized. Stakeholders and user groups that were interviewed said they were supportive of making renovations and improvements to the complex, according to Victus.

Stakeholders and user groups suggested more restrooms and electrical upgrades as immediate improvements.

Suggestions for long-term improvements included an indoor recreation center, more outdoor fields, a bigger conference center and more camping spots.

Based on their research and industry experience, Victus recommended a prioritization of improvements and possible future expansions for the Deseret Peak Complex.

The first priority is to improve and expand upon existing success, according to Victus.

Recommended improvements included immediate action on action items needed by key user groups, taking care of deferred maintenance of the aquatic facility, and creating a better flow of both walking and vehicular traffic by fixing parking issues, traffic flow, pedestrian flow and better signage and wayfinding.

Victus recommended improvements that would create a more “park-like feel,” such as green space and play features. They also suggested relocating the existing service and workshop buildings and repurposing the racetrack area for expansion of other outdoor amenities with a broader demand. Restrooms and concession facilities should also be upgraded and increased, according to Victus.

Along with facility improvements included in the first priority, Victus also recommended that the county continue to build upon the success of western events, youth and amateur sports and live events — like the County Fair, Country Fan Fest and the outdoor arenas.

As a second priority, Victus recommended investment in new facilities including an indoor recreation, sports and events center — a multi-use facility with fitness/recreation programming, gym space with multiple courts and the flexibility to host private events.

Victus suggested the county should consider creating the ability to cover the aquatic center in the winter or providing an indoor option in the new recreation center. A new dedicated concert facility that would reduce the impact of concerts and the county fair on sports fields should also be considered, according to Victus.

Completion of the updated master plan may take up to 15 years, depending on funding, Brian Connolly, representing Victus, told the County Council during their Dec. 6 meeting, in response to a question from a council member.

When it comes to costs of operating the Deseret Peak Complex, Connolly told the county council that none of the comparable facilities generated enough revenue to cover all of their operating expenses. They all operate on a “cost recovery” basis, meaning they recover part of their operating expenses but not all of them, according to Victus.

Council member Tye Hoffmann asked if it would be better to have multiple venues or if the county should cut back and focus on the venues that would be most profitable.

Connolly answered that it depends on the county’s goals and what level of cost recovery the county wants to get.

Victus included two future revenue scenarios in their report to the County Council. Both scenarios are assumed to take place several years into the future with COVID-19 impact subsided, stabilized operations and projected future events at the Deseret Peak Complex.

Under one scenario, existing agreements are continued where several third-party vendors operate several venues. Under the second scenario, Tooele County assumes the operation of an improved Deseret Peak Complex.

In the first scenario the county recovers 50% of the Deseret Peak Complex’s expenses leaving a gap of $529,000 before interest, depreciation and amortization costs.

The second scenario shows the county recovering 61% of the complex’s operational expenses with a $535,000 gap.

“Public complexes are not trying to make a profit, but break even,” said council member Kendall Thomas. “The County’s desire is to provide a better quality of life for the community.”