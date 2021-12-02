New emergency plan and manager for Tooele City

The Tooele City has a new emergency manager and the City Council will soon approve an emergency plan for city operations.

The Tooele City Council approved the appointment of Scott Vanhatten as the City’s emergency management director during their meeting Wednesday night.

Vonhatten, a current parks and recreation supervisor, worked for the federal government as an emergency manager for 10 years before he came to work for the city.

“He has experience and is certified in several of the FEMA emergency operations,” said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

Vonhatten will now spend about two hours a week on his emergency management duties.

“I am very grateful to him for taking this on,” Winn said.

State law says that if the city doesn’t designate successors to the emergency manager in case of an emergency, the successors, by default, are to be the mayor, city council, and police chief.

“We decided to follow what the law says with the mayor, city council, and police chief,” Winn said.

Jim Bolser, community development director, had been the City’s emergency manager for years, according to Winn.

“Just in the last couple years, Jim has put together 72-hour emergency kits for the staff,” Winn said. “When there is an emergency and we can’t leave, there is food and some other things down there in the basement. So, I appreciate the efforts that he has gone through.”

Bolser helped put together a security system for city hall and created an emergency plan for a fire or emergency when city staff need to exit the building, she said

In case of an emergency, there are rooms at the police department with technology that is still operational during a disaster, according to Winn.

The City Council also discussed the city’s emergency management plan on Wednesday night.

Earlier this year, the state Legislature passed a bill that required cities to create and maintain an emergency operations plan or cities have the option of adopting their county’s plan.

“We were notified about this in August of this year…” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said. “They want cities to take care of themselves rather than relying on the county.”

Winn said that the Tooele County Comprehensive Emergency Plan doesn’t cover everything that the city would like to include for an emergency, so she wanted the city to have its own unique plan.

For now, all members of the City Council adopted Tooele County’s plan, because of a time limit with the bill, but they will create their own plan within six months to a year.

Tony Graff, councilman asked Winn if the plan would come before the Council each year for updates after it was created.

Winn said yes.

“When there happens to be an emergency that is just within Tooele City, we will be able to take care of those things just on our own,” Winn said about the plan. “When it is a county-wide emergency, we will still be able to partner with the Tooele County Emergency Management. We still have an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with them.”