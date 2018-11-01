New Fan Fest agreement includes $1.7M in county tourism funds

‘Hard assets’ purchased with funds will be county property ♦

After four years of negotiating annual agreements, Country Fan Fest and Tooele County have come to an agreement that will keep the country music festival at Deseret Peak Complex for the next four years.

The Tooele County Commission approved a four-year agreement with Country Fan Fest that includes a commitment of $1.7 million in county tourism funds for the festival during the commission’s Tuesday night meeting at the Tooele County Building.

The multi-year agreement calls for Country Fan Fest to pay Tooele County $70,000 for the use of Deseret Peak Complex annually, with an annual increase each year tied to the cost of living index, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

Country Fan Fest will also receive $1.7 million from the county’s tourism tax fund over the next four years to use with “no strings attached,” according to Bateman.

“There are several hard assets that Fan Fest will spend that tourism money on that will become the property of the county,” Bateman said. “These assets will improve Deseret Peak and the county will be able to use them or rent them for other uses.”

Examples of hard assets Country Fan Fest will buy that will become county property include a professional quality mobile stage, portable restrooms and showers, and an upgrade to the electrical power system, according to Bateman.

The $1.7 million will be divided through the next four years with up to $600,000 allocated for 2019, up to $500,000 for 2020, up to $400,000 for 2021, and up to $200,000 for 2022.

“Deseret Peak isn’t really set up as a concert venue,” said Hal Hudson, owner of Country Fan Fest. “The county adopted a great long range plan for Deseret Peak Complex, but the improvements just haven’t been coming fast enough.”

Country Fan Fest will need to present receipts to the county before receiving payment from the tourism fund, Bateman said.

The tourism fund receives revenue from dedicated taxes on spending for hotel rooms and meals at restaurants. State law restricts the spending of tourism tax revenue to tourism purposes.

July 31 marked the fourth year of Country Fan Fest in Tooele County. Organizers estimated over 25,000 people attended the festival.