New fitness center includes aerial silks

Mother and daughters open Trio Aerial Fitness ♦

A new fitness studio in Tooele City that includes aerial silks classes, Zumba, strength and flexibility, and hoop and barre classes will open on June 1.

The three owners, a mother and her two daughters had the idea to open up the studio because they realized that Tooele County didn’t have a studio similar to theirs.

“We grew up doing gymnastics,” said Ashley Doust, one of the daughters. “We used to live in Salt Lake and took classes out there. Then we moved out here and we decided that because we have been driving into Salt Lake for classes for the longest time. At that point we decided that there’s nothing out here like this so, let’s just open it!”

The studio will offer five different classes. They will also offer single class passes, monthly, punch passes, and free trials.

According to Doust, classes will mostly be offered on weekday evenings, but the studio does offer two morning classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They also will offer Saturday morning classes.

Aerial silks is the most popular class that they will offer. In aerial silks, the individual is hanging from secure fabric which is secured to the ceiling and acrobatic moves are performed.

Right now, the studio is set up to social distance. After each class, everything will be disinfected and students will be expected to stay six feet apart from one another.

To find out more or to reserve a spot in a class, you can visit trioaerialfitness.com or email them at trioaerial@gmail.com.