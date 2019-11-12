New form now required to claim residential property tax exemption

Don’t turn in a form and your property tax could almost double ♦

It’s been transparent and automatic for years, so much that many Utah homeowners don’t even know they are getting a property tax exemption on their home.

But that has been changed by state lawmakers. Homeowners who claim the 45% reduction in the taxable value of their primary residence now have to fill out a form declaring their home is their primary residence.

“In the past, Tooele County, like most counties, assumed that when a primary residence was sold its use continued as a primary residence,” said Tooele County Assessor Wendy Shubert. “Our office is now required to have a state form on file in order for homeowners to continue receiving the residential exemption.”

Everyone who wants to claim the exemption must fill out the form, according to Shubert.

The form is a one-time process. It only needs to be filled out once, until the person buys a new home, then the person claiming the exemption will need to fill out a new form for their new residence.

Shubert piggy-backed with tax notices that were mailed on or before Nov. 1. She included with them a blue letter explaining the residential exemption and how to keep claiming the exemption.

The form to claim the exemption is available at the Tooele County assessor’s website at co.tooele.ut.us/assessor where it can be filled out and submitted online.

Forms are also available at the assessor’s office and copies of the form have been delivered to senior centers in Tooele City and Grantsville.

“If people call we can mail them a form,” Shubert said.

If people currently receiving the tax exemption don’t return a form within 30 days of receiving the notification, state law requires the assessor to send a second notice giving 30 more days before the exemption can be canceled.

The form is the result of 2019 Senate Bill 13, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Bramble, R-Provo.

According to Bramble, SB13 was written to correct unintended consequences of legislation passed in 2012 that modified the definition of “domicile,” or legal residence, pertaining to property and income tax.

Some non-residents have purchased homes in Utah and unknowingly received the property tax exemption. Even after paying the full property tax, the homeowner, including their spouses, have been found liable for Utah state income tax on all of their income as residents of the state, Bramble explained when he introduced the legislation.

For counties and entities that receive property tax, there is no direct financial incentive for reducing the number of people claiming the exemption.

State certified property tax rates are based on total taxable value. If the taxable value goes up, the certified rate goes down and taxing entities collect the same amount of revenue.

The fiscal note that accompanied SB13 stated that the only financial impact for counties would be for the cost of postage to send the notices and any cost incurred with keeping a record of the forms.

The forms to claim the exemption may be found on the assessor’s website clicking on “Primary Residential Exemption.” They may also be picked up at the assessor’s office Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 47 S. Main Street, room 221 in Tooele City or request a form to be mailed by calling 435-843-3103.