New garrison manager takes over IMCOM helm at Dugway

There’s a new garrison manager at Dugway Proving Ground after a change of leadership ceremony Tuesday morning.

Former Garrison Manager Donald Smith was replaced by Aaron Goodman, who spent 10 years as the Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation Director at Dugway. Smith arrived at Dugway as the deputy garrison manager in 2011 before becoming the garrison manager in March 2015, according to a release from Dugway Proving Ground.

While Col. Sean Kirschner serves as the installation’s commander, the other components — including housing, infrastructure and emergency services — are under the Army’s Installation Management Command, or IMCOM. In his new role as garrison manager, Goodman will oversee IMCOM’s operations at Dugway.

Goodman joined the U.S. Army in 1995 as a technical engineering specialist and served for five years, during which he worked on engineering projects in Bosnia, Croatia and Germany, the release said.

After completing his undergraduate degree at Middle Tennessee State University, Goodman began a civilian career with the Army as a FMWR trainee and worked his way up through the ranks.

During Smith’s tenure at Dugway Proving Ground, improvements to the installation were made including a new solar array, advanced heat pump meters, wildland firefighting gear and a remote automatic weather station, the release said. Smith plans to retire to Kansas.

“I have enjoyed the challenges of working with so many awesome professionals in all the organizations,” Smith said. “It’s amazing, so many people on Dugway working to make a difference.”

Joe C. Capps, IMCOM acting region director for the Central Region, presided over the change of leadership ceremony Monday morning. Capps works out of Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.