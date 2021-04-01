New home building permits in Tooele Valley outstrip 2019 by 52%

Tooele City leads with almost double last year’s permits ♦

Tooele City appears to be the single-family residence- building king in Tooele County for 2020.

At 266 building permits issued for single family residences in Tooele City in 2020, the city issued 130 more SFR permits than the 136 it issued in 2019 for a 96% increase.

It appears the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect new home building in Tooele County during 2020, with 867 building permits issued for new single-family residences in Tooele Valley in 2020 compared to 571 in 2019, for a 52% increase.

Some areas in the county did experience a decrease in home building in 2020.

The South Rim neighborhood, south of Stockton, dropped from 22 SFR building permits in 2019 to 10 in 2020.

Likewise, new home building in Erda went down by four homes, with 20 permits issued in 2019 compared to 16 in 2020.

The catch-all category of “other unincorporated county,” which is everything not in Erda, Lake Point, Stansbury Park, or South Rim, or an incorporated city within the county, also dropped by six new home permits in 2020.

The rest of the county made up for those declines, with 832 SFR building permits issued in 2020 in the combined areas of Tooele City, Grantsville, Lake Point and Stansbury Park. That’s a 52% increase over the 571 permits issued in those combined areas in 2019.

However, even with that increase, Tooele County real estate agents reported that the supply of homes for sale in Tooele County was short of the demand in 2020 and that trend is continuing in 2021, so far.

In March, with 38 listed homes on the market in the county, there was about a two- week supply of homes for sale at the current sales rate.

New home building in Tooele County doesn’t appear to be slowing down, at least during the first few months of 2021.

“Although early in the year still and things could change, calendar year 2021 is already significantly exceeding those same numbers over the same time period from 2020,” said Jim Bolser, Tooele City Community Development director.