New home construction in Grantsville led county during 2017

Community issued 147 building permits for single-family homes ♦

The U.S. Census Bureau has labeled Tooele County as the seventh fastest growing county in the nation for 2017. Local building data reveals that Grantsville was the largest home building community in the county during 2017.

Grantsville issued 147 building permits for single-family homes in 2017. That number is 10 more than the 137 single-family home building permits that the County reported it issued for homes in Stansbury Park, which is had the second highest number of permits issued for single family homes in 2017, according to data from a state construction database and the Tooele County building department.

“Grantsville is just a great place to live and a lot of people know that,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall. “Our community is unique, we have a lot of amenities and a convenient commute into the other valley. Grantsville commuters can use Burmester Point and bypass the traffic in Lake Point.”

Growth does have a few downsides, according to Marshall.

“There are some folks that think we don’t have enough recreational facilities like parks,” he said. “We have some parks that are heavily used, but parks take a lot of time and money to develop.”

Grantsville’s record growth for 2017 came in a year when building permits for new single-family homes decreased countywide by 2.2 percent.

Throughout the county there were 567 building permits for single-family homes issued in 2017 compared to 580 in 2016.

The largest decline in new homes was in Tooele City where the number of building permits for new homes dropped from 131 in 2016 to 91 in 2017, a 30-percent decrease, according to state construction database.

“Tooele City will probably make up for that decrease by the end of this year,” said Chris Sloan, broker with Group 1 Real Estate Tooele. “Building in the county has been growing for the last couple of years and Tooele City has had a number of new developments approved where we will see homes built and sold this year.”

Home building in Stansbury Park also slowed down in 2017.

After growing from 87 new homes in 2014 to 122 new homes in 2015, and then to 169 new homes in 2016, the number of new single-family home building permits issued for Stansbury Park in 2017 dropped to 137, an 18.9 percent decrease from 2016.

While Grantsville led the county in the total number of homes built, Lake Point was the Tooele County community with the largest growth in new homes by percent. There were 35 single-family home building permits issued for Lake Point in 2016 compared to 75 issued in 2017, a 108-percent increase.

Two new subdivisions in Lake Point were sold out by the end of 2017, according to Faye Hall, Lake Point resident and branch broker for Wise Choice Real Estate.

“Chris Robinson’s project [in Saddleback] and Eagle Point both sold out,” Hall said. “They were nice homes on one-acre parcels. The homes sold as fast as they could build them.”

Sloan expects new homes will continue to lead the real estate market in Tooele County in 2018.

“New homes are about the only thing we’ve got on the market out there,” he said. “And we’ve been getting three or four offers above list price within 24 hours of a home going on the market.”