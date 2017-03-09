New homes added to area’s affordable housing offerings

Partnership helps make newly constructed homes affordable to families living below median income ♦

The Tooele County Housing Authority held an open house this week for six new homes built to make home ownership more possible for lower income families.

Called CROWN Homes — Credits To Own — the residences are part of a private-public partnership that brings affordable homes to people like Tooele City’s Kari Sorensen.

Sorensen’s life took an unexpected turn a little over 15 years ago when her husband walked out on the family.

She struggled to provide for her family, but the bills were too much. Power and water to her home were shut off, but Sorensen didn’t give up.

Not knowing any alternative, Sorensen fought to keep her family in their home.

“My hands were worn raw from carrying five-gallon jugs of water into the house so we could keep living in it,” she said.

Eventually, Sorensen said she and her daughters had to leave their home.

Homeless, Sorensen and her four daughters, ages 3 to 10, moved in with her sister. The family of five slept in the living room. At night, Sorensen pushed kitchen chairs together to make a bed.

However, Sorensen discovered Tooele County Housing Authority, which helped her family get into an affordable apartment.

One year after moving into the apartment, Sorensen and her daughters moved into a CROWN Home.

Through the CROWN Homes program, lower income households can rent homes for a 15-year period. During the rental period, they build up equity and at the end of 15 years, the family living in the home can buy the home at below market cost.

Throughout the 15-year rental period, residents assume responsibilities for basic home maintenance and repair items, participating in homeownership courses, and preparing financially to sustain home ownership.

Sorensen is now purchasing her CROWN home.

“Having a home has been a miracle in our life,” she said.

Tooele County Housing Authority has worked with partners to build 21 CROWN Homes in Tooele County communities, including the six new homes opened in 2017. Eleven of those homes have been sold to their renters, leaving 10 rentals, according to DeAnn Christensen, Tooele County Housing Authority executive director.

“Tooele County Housing Authority values and appreciates our partnership with Utah Housing Corporation that makes these homes possible,” Christensen said.

The 2017 CROWN Homes were financed by Utah Housing Corporation using proceeds generated from American Express’ purchase of low income housing tax credits, along with other financing.

The four-bedroom, two bath, energy star homes will rent to households earning no more than 56 percent of the area median income. For Tooele County that is $38,304 for a household of four. They will rent for $830 a month plus utilities.

“This has been a wonderful experience for Utah Housing to work together with the Tooele County Housing Authority to bring quality homeownership options to hard-working households in Tooele County,” said Grant S. Whitaker, Utah Housing Corporation President.

Utah Housing is a public corporation created by the state of Utah, and is the state’s leader in financing affordable housing. Working with the private sector, Utah Housing Corporation provides mortgages for first- time homebuyers, finances rental properties and develops special needs housing.

At no cost to the State, Utah Housing Corporation has provided financing for more than 80,141 single-family home purchases and 25,771 multi-family apartments since 1977.