New legislation for COVID-19 cases in school

Test-to-Stay redefined and paused ♦

The state Legislature has new COVID-19 rules for schools.

During the first week of the state Legislature’s 2022 General Session, legislators passed House Bill 183, In-person Learning Amendments.

HB 183 modifies and pauses the mandatory Test-to-Stay program adopted by the state legislature in 2021. It also delegates authority to the governor, president of the Senate, speaker of the House, and the state superintendent of public instruction to jointly approve applications from local school boards to pivot to online learning under certain COVID-19 related circumstances.

Prior to HB 183, schools were required by the state legislature to conduct a Test-to-Stay program when the 14-day running total of positive COVID-19 tests for students attending the school reached a threshold — 30 for schools with under 1,500 students or 2% of the student body for schools with over 1,500 students. Under Test-to-Stay all students were to be tested. Students that tested positive or that did not participate in testing were required to stay home for the recommended isolation period. Students that tested negative returned to in-person classrooms.

Test-to-Stay was designed by legislators to prevent exposure at schools to COVID-19 while maintaining in-person classroom instruction.

In early January, prior to the start of the 2022 General session, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus reached schools. The rapid spread of the virus caused the number of COVID-19 cases in schools to jump.

The jump triggered a large number of Test-to-Stay events — including Stansbury and Tooele high schools — resulting in a shortage of test supplies and personnel. The large number of positive test results among students, also caused concern that Test-to-Stay was behind the omicron curve, not detecting a rise in positive cases early enough to avoid exposure.

Test-to-Stay was temporarily suspended with the promise of new guidelines to be developed in the first days of the 2022 General Session.

HB 183 passed the House on the second day of the session with a 57-17 vote. It then passed the Senate two days later with a 22-5 vote. It passed both houses of the state Legislature after floor debate only. There were no committee meetings or hearings for HB 183.

HB 183 modifies the calculation of the threshold that triggers Test-to-Stay by replacing the 14-day running total of positive cases with the number of cases within the estimated incubation period as identified by the Department of Health.

Students that test positive are cleared to return to school after the incubation period.

The Test-to-Stay program is shelved by HB 183 until the the governor, president of the senate, speaker of the house, and the state superintendent of public instruction, in consultation with the state Department of Health “jointly determine that a variant of COVID-19 currently affecting the public education system is of a type that testing and isolation under a test to stay program would be effective in mitigating the harmful public health effects of the variant.”

HB 183 also allows a local school board, after a public vote, to apply to switch to remote learning for a school or all schools in the district for a specified period of time if the COVID-19 case rates within one or more schools within the school district surpass the case threshold and the school board finds that the risks related to in-person instruction temporarily outweigh the value of in-person instruction.

The application letter must include a plan to return to in-person learning after the specified time period.

The governor, the president of the Senate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, and the state superintendent of public instruction must jointly confer and approve, or approve with modifications, the request

As of 8 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, Gov. Spencer Cox had not signed HB 183. He hasn’t signed any of 16 other bills that have passed the 2022 General Session at this point in time.

Tooele County School District has one school that meets the former requirements for Test-to-Stay as of Jan. 31, according to a report from the Tooele County Health Department available on the school district’s website.

In information sent home to families concerning the new legislative COVID-19 guidelines, Tooele County School District officials wrote:

“The Tooele County School Board is currently committed to providing in-person learning whenever possible. TCSD administration and the Board of Education are awaiting additional clarity and guidance moving forward with the recent changes in legislation. We want to remind all of our stakeholders that parents are the first and best advocates for their own children. Everyone has a different situation, and it is incumbent upon each of us to make the best possible decisions on behalf of our families.”