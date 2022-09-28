New local orchestra will perform at Ren Faire

The Tooele Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform this weekend at Ren Faire, hosted by the Tooele County Arts Guild.

The concert will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Benson Grist Mill, located at 325 UT-138 in Stansbury Park. The cost of admission is $3 for ages 13 and over. Children ages 12 and under are free. The $3 also includes admission into the Ren Faire.

During the concert, the group will play music written by Andrew Swan, a Tooele High School graduate and orchestra teacher at Grantsville High School. Swan is also the conductor of the orchestra.

“Andrew’s music is really fun to play,” Kristine Gallagher, secretary of the organization and viola player said.

The Tooele Symphony Orchestra nonprofit was put together by Michelle Boekweg and Swan in May 2022.

The orchestra currently consists of around 30 members who play cellos, violas, and violins.

So far they have played in Ophir and Grantsville.

“We would really love the support of the community,” Galligher said. “We created this out of the community for the community.”

Anyone 16 or older who plays an instrument can join for free.

Practices are usually on Saturdays in the Tooele City Council Chamber at City Hall.

“We are looking for people who play not just string instruments, but we are in need of people who play the flute or clarinet, or anything like that,” Galligher said. “The more people who want to come in and play gives us a bigger field of music we can play.”

To join the orchestra, please email tooelesymphony.ad@gmail.com.